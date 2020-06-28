WGTD SCHEDULE

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WGTD FM 91.1 Morning Show Schedule

Monday, June 29: Steve Benen, author of “The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics.” Benen is a digital producer for The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC.

Tuesday, June 30: Dr. Jerald Mast, Associate Professor of Political Science at Carthage College.

Wednesday, July 1: The Racine Theater Guild’s Doug Instenes (Managing & Artistic Director) and Joycelyn Fish (Director of Marketing and Development) take us behind the scenes of the RTG’s deliberations on what to do about their upcoming 2020-2021 season.

Thursday, July 2: Michelle Ferrari, Director/Writer/Producer of the American Experience documentary “The Vote” airing on July 6th and 7th. The film explores the last ten years of relentless activism (1910-1920) that led to the successful ratification of the 19th amendment with which women secured the right to vote.

Friday, July 3: Dr. John Swallow, President of Carthage College, and Dr. David Timmerman, Provost of Carthage College, talk about the school’s plans for the coming school year and the steps that are being taken to protect the health of students, faculty and staff amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

