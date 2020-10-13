Wheatland Center School has first positive case of COVID-19

Wheatland Center School announced Monday its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and resulting quarantines.
One staff member tested positive. As a result, that staff member and four students who were determined to be close contacts will quarantine for 14 days from the date of possible exposure.
“Due to confidentiality requirements and a very deep respect for the privacy of our students and staff members, Wheatland can provide the following information: As of today, one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19,” a release to the school community from administrator Marty McGinley reads. “All students who have been determined to be ‘close contacts’ with the positive staff member have been notified.”
McGinley said the district is working closely with the health department and will rely on its expertise to help the district manage all COVID-19 related issues in the school community.
“This positive case is certainly not unexpected,” McGinley wrote. “We have planned for this inevitability and have a strong virtual learning option in place for just this sort of situation. Our best hope of maintaining in-person learning is to follow our COVID-19 safety plans.”
McGinley said the students in quarantine will move to the virtual learning model.
“Please know that we are doing our very best to not only keep every member of the Wheatland school community safe, but to also ensure that our students receive the world-class instruction that our families expect and deserve,” McGinley wrote to parents.
Those seeking testing for the virus can find a frequently updated list of testing sites in and around Kenosha County at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.
For information about COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and measures people can take to protect themselves from the virus, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
