Wheatland electors to vote Aug. 10 on $2.5M fire addition

The Wheatland firehouse design is still a work in progress, but a special meeting of the electors to vote on spending up to $2.5 million for an addition to existing station will take place Monday, Aug. 10.

Town chairman Bill Glembocki made a motion to determine if the $2.5 million price tag would fly with residents. It was approved by a 2-1 vote, with supervisor Kelly Wilson casting the dissenting vote.

Wilson said she disagreed with presenting the $2.5 million figure apart from a plan that voters may be willing to spend more on.

In February, voters rejected a referendum to spend $3.8 million on a new firehouse developed by a committee that included Wilson and members of the fire department. The town has been working with Scherrer Construction since then to design an addition to the existing firehouse at a cost not to exceed $2.5 million.

However, Glembocki said the vote will determine the level of financial support the community is willing provide rather than the design.

That plan, presented earlier this month, is still being tweaked to take into consideration comments from fire chief Lou Denko, who still favors a new building.