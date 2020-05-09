Wheatland recognized as Project Lead the Way Distinguished School

WHEATLAND — Wheatland Center School was named a Project Lead the Way Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students, according to a district announcement Thursday.
The school, which uses the PLTW Gateway curriculum, is one of just 176 middle schools in the country to receive the honor. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in more than 12,200 schools across the U.S.
“Wheatland’s STEAM programming has grown from just three PLTW Gateway program topics offered to middle school students in 2011-2012 to the eight topics we currently offer all of our middle school students along with the addition of the PLTW Launch program to our elementary students,” said Megan Zirbel, Wheatland’s STEAM coordinator. “Our students are able to engage in the scientific and engineering processes and we have seen tremendous growth in their abilities to think critically, solve problems, and collaboratively create.”
STEAM incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and math with the Gateway curriculum, which Wheatland has used for nearly a decade and has added classes annually.
Middle school students have the opportunity to take part in Automation and Robotics, Design and Modeling, Flight and Space, Medical Detectives, Green Architecture, Science of Technology, Energy and the Environment, and Magic of Electrons. Last year, the district added the Launch Curriculum at the elementary level to provide a STEAM foundation for all students.
Through Project Lead the Way programs, students develop STEAM knowledge as well as in-demand, transportable skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take, school officials said. The curriculum empowers students to lead their own discovery and uncover a range of paths and possibilities they can look forward to in high school and beyond.
Wheatland’s Principal Drew Halbesma credited Zirbel for building the school’s nationally recognized program.
“She has engaged multiple other teachers in this journey and it has allowed us to become a leader in the area. STEAM education is the curricular foundation for our district, and it provides an amazing opportunity for Wheatland students,” he said.
For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.
