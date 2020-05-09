Wheatland recognized as Project Lead the Way Distinguished School

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHEATLAND — Wheatland Center School was named a Project Lead the Way Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students, according to a district announcement Thursday.

The school, which uses the PLTW Gateway curriculum, is one of just 176 middle schools in the country to receive the honor. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in more than 12,200 schools across the U.S.

“Wheatland’s STEAM programming has grown from just three PLTW Gateway program topics offered to middle school students in 2011-2012 to the eight topics we currently offer all of our middle school students along with the addition of the PLTW Launch program to our elementary students,” said Megan Zirbel, Wheatland’s STEAM coordinator. “Our students are able to engage in the scientific and engineering processes and we have seen tremendous growth in their abilities to think critically, solve problems, and collaboratively create.”

STEAM incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and math with the Gateway curriculum, which Wheatland has used for nearly a decade and has added classes annually.