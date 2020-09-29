Wheatland School levy down slightly

Residents in the Wheatland Center School district will see a decrease in their elementary school tax levy for the sixth time in the last seven years, administrator Marty McGinley announced following the annual school board meeting.
Taxpayers will contribute $3,713,125 toward operation of the PK-8 school, which represents a decrease of .34 percent, or $12,791, over the 2019-20 levy of $3,725,916.
Of the total levy approved by electors at the meeting, $2,701,767 will be used toward the General Fund to cover day-to-day operations at the school, $941,358 will be used to cover referendum debt, and $70,000 will go toward the Community Service Fund.
“The decrease encompasses the debt payment for the referendum payment plus an additional $350,000 allocated to pay down debt early,” McGinley reports. “In addition, the district under-levied the $625,000 operational referendum by $200,000 and will add $100,000 to the building improvement fund.”
General Fund expenditures will increase 5.4 percent, $367,331, from $6,809,371 for the 2019-20 school year to $7,176,702 in support of the 2020-21 school year.
The corresponding mill rate will be $7.58 per $1,000 of equalized property value. This means the owner of a $200,000 property within the district will contribute $1,516 to the district.
“Due to increased enrollment, increased property valuation, and excellent fiscal management, taxpayers will also see a historic mill rate decrease from $8.08 to $7.58,” McGinley reported.
Property valuation for the Wheatland J1 School District increased by 6.2 percent. There are approximately 570 students at Wheatland for the 2020-21 school year, which is an increase of 170 students over the last eight years, McGinley said.
State aid to the district is projected to increase 7.6 percent, or $174,468, from $2,294,344 to $42,468,812.
The levy is subject to change prior to certification based on final state aid figures to be released in October.
McGinley also gave an update about the uncommon start to the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While this has been a challenging start to the year, in typical Wheatland fashion employees in all areas of the organization have stepped up to support our students,” McGinley said. “We continue to have controlled growth and have completed all referendum-approved facility projects. The board has prioritized strong fiscal management, while dedicating time and resources to instructional excellence.”
