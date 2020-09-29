Wheatland School levy down slightly

Residents in the Wheatland Center School district will see a decrease in their elementary school tax levy for the sixth time in the last seven years, administrator Marty McGinley announced following the annual school board meeting.

Taxpayers will contribute $3,713,125 toward operation of the PK-8 school, which represents a decrease of .34 percent, or $12,791, over the 2019-20 levy of $3,725,916.

Of the total levy approved by electors at the meeting, $2,701,767 will be used toward the General Fund to cover day-to-day operations at the school, $941,358 will be used to cover referendum debt, and $70,000 will go toward the Community Service Fund.

“The decrease encompasses the debt payment for the referendum payment plus an additional $350,000 allocated to pay down debt early,” McGinley reports. “In addition, the district under-levied the $625,000 operational referendum by $200,000 and will add $100,000 to the building improvement fund.”

General Fund expenditures will increase 5.4 percent, $367,331, from $6,809,371 for the 2019-20 school year to $7,176,702 in support of the 2020-21 school year.