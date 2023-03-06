WHEATLAND — After four months of drafting, planning and researching, Wheatland Center School’s Team Apollo won the award for “Best Project Planning” by Project Management Institute. The students created a project plan consisting of setting goals, creating a schedule, conducting team check-ins and reflecting on the project. The recognition came as part of the STEMForward Wisconsin Regional Future City Competition, Jan. 21.

Wheatland sent four teams to the competition. They presented their vision of cities 100 years from now. Each team was required to incorporate a solution to a design challenge that changes each year. The challenge this year was to create an adaptation to a climate change impact and mitigation strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Students had to design a city that would be able to adjust to events, such as rising sea levels, increased flooding and natural disasters. Some solutions from the students included bioengineered fire retardant trees, cofferdams, CO2 scrubbers, cultured meat and structural carbon-fiber batteries.

The project is organized to have students write an essay, prepare a detailed presentation on different aspects of their city, make a project plan and create a model of their Future City to scale. On competition day, students give a detailed presentation and answer questions about their city to a panel of expert judges from various engineering experts.

Teacher Thomas Hartley said the experts present asked thorough and thought-provoking questions to the students.

“The number of things that they’re expected to be experts on ... is definitely the hardest part,” Hartley said. “They have judges coming by their tables ... all from different companies. You have a plastic company coming around and they come up to the kids and ask them questions like: ‘What type of plastics are the parts in your model made of?’”

This year was the first year the competition was held in-person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are some students that I had that this was their third year doing Future City, but the last two years were all virtual and the experience just isn’t the same,” Hartley said. “It was all on Zoom and instead of giving a presentation in front of a panel of judges, they just had to record a presentation and submit it.”

Wheatland students have participated in the competition for several years at the helm of current Wheatland Principal Kandi Horton, and have proved to be successful with awards each year.

Students involved in the competition are part of Wheatland’s PATHS Academy, which is a “personalized learning program that aims to create a flexible learning environment where students can customize academic paths based on interests and learning styles through authentic project based activities,” according to the school’s guiding principles for PATHS.

Some students were able to use the project to connect with local professionals and learn how they serve the community.

Seventh grade student Jaxon Morehouse worked with his teacher to schedule an interview with the Burlington city planner and zoning administrator.

“We learned a lot about the decision-making process when planning a city and the effects they have on residents and business owners,” Morehouse said.

Some students learned more about how cities are laid out.

“Future City has taught me how much thought goes into zoning each section of a city, and how important it is to be able to work with a team,” said eighth grade student Lillian Rayniak.

And other students recognized the importance of teamwork in larger projects.

“Everybody brings their strengths to the project,” said eighth grade student Victoria Saftig. “No one person could ever do it alone.”

This is Hartley’s first year as PATHS instructor and first year guiding the students in the Future City competition.

“I didn’t really expect this, but when I was there, I was tearing up at every presentation,” Hartley said. “You could see the nervousness and you could see the excitement, and the looks on their faces afterward is no different than a kid that just won a basketball game.”