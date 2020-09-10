While calling for firing of officer in Blake shooting, group positioned for political change

For one fledgling group, the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake did more than fuel protests opposing police brutality on Black people.
Black Lives Activists of Kenosha, which is in the process of incorporating as a nonprofit entity, has called for the firing of Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake in the back at least seven times, along with other officers involved.
In addition, the group wants Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley to charge the officers with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.
The group, which in the early going distinguished itself as a homegrown Kenosha grassroots organization while calling out rioters who caused destruction in Uptown and downtown, took part in a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday.
The discussion was coordinated by the American Civil Liberties Union’s Wisconsin’s Smart Justice Campaign. Sean Wilson, manager of the Smart Justice Campaign, facilitated the panel discussion, which was open to the public by registering for access on Zoom online and via teleconference.
The group, which organizers said didn’t even have a name yet just weeks ago, has also demanded the firing of Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and the resignation of Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.
At the core of its demands are other actions the organization wants met by the city by Dec. 31:
Establish a citizens’ review board with subpoena power. Comprising the body would be diverse community members with no ties to city employees and one that would have the ability to hold police officers accountable for wrongdoing.
Increase hiring of more Black police officers.
Act to defund police while investing in programs to create jobs, improve health care — especially mental health — in partnership with county health officials and create a privately-owned, Black-owned early childhood education center.
During the hour-long panel discussion, group members were critical of local government, including the Kenosha County Board, which met Tuesday night to discuss ways to rebuild Kenosha in the wake of riots, looting and destruction that occurred in the evening after the daytime protests.
Earlier this summer, the board also passed a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.
Djaun Wash, an organizer for the group, in addressing the question of how long he thought it would take to affect change on systems that have been in place for decades noted that the 23-member County Board had no Blacks in representation.
“There were a bunch of white people who felt that it was completely appropriate for them to be speaking up on Black issues,” Wash said. “You cannot have a room full of white people talking about a Black issue and developing policy, and actually these people have the power to put these policies into place.”
At the end of the day, Wash said, “we’re not at the table.”
In the past, the board has had Black representation, including Dayvin Hallmon, the county’s first Black and openly gay member, who resigned two years ago.
Hallmon had served the community for a decade before moving out of Kenosha. The board’s first African American male member was David Arrington, son of the late Kenosha civil and human rights leader the Rev. Olen Arrington Jr., who was the first Black member of the Kenosha Unified School Board. Ruth DeLace Booth was the County Board's first African American member winning election in 2004.
Wash said it was important for Black people to “build our own tables.”
“As opposed to relying on a system that has continued to fail us time and time and time and time again,” he said, “it comes down to thinking of things like defunding police and how that’s so shocking to people.”
That includes some Blacks, he said.
“We are fundamentally mistrustful of police,” Wash said. “But when it comes down to actually defunding the police, we think that the police are there to keep us safe? I don’t feel safe around police officers.”
Wash said he is always ready to record what’s going on while around them.
“I’m always on defense when I’m around police officers. I don’t feel safe when they’re around,” he said. “So, it’s being able to re-imagine and re-envision what public safety actually looks like.”
Wash said in looking at the city’s budget, most of what has been invested is in public safety vs. the community.
Group organizer Porche Bennett said while Black Lives Activists of Kenosha is a local organization, it has networked with Black leaders outside of the community.
“You don’t have to just be in Kenosha to be a part of this movement. It’s about connecting with people all over,” she said. “It’s about unity. You’ve got to be able to change the world by connecting with the world, not just one city.”
In order to affect systemic change, Bennett said people in the community would have to become involved in running for public office.
“It also is going to have to be with us filling those seats,” she said. “Us, actually making sure that the people we voted for are actually doing the job the people who voted for them want done.”
Bennett said that holding publicly-elected officials accountable is among the organization’s tasks. If someone isn’t doing the job, she said, it’s time to find someone who will “come in and be the voice of the people.”
Wash said the county resolution that considers racism a public health issue isn’t enough.
“These are all very vanilla, high-level solutions. They don’t actually get to the root cause of the issue,” he said. “In order to address it, you actually have to put resources into the issue.
“How do you address racism? You address racism by making Black neighborhoods look like white neighborhoods.”
The organization plans a march in support of Jacob Blake in Milwaukee on Saturday. The “Justice for Jacob March and Rally” will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., beginning at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1401 W. Vliet St.
For more information on the organization, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BLACK.LIVES.ACTIVIST.OF.KENOSHA/?ref=page_internal.
