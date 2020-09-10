While calling for firing of officer in Blake shooting, group positioned for political change

“I’m always on defense when I’m around police officers. I don’t feel safe when they’re around,” he said. “So, it’s being able to re-imagine and re-envision what public safety actually looks like.”

Wash said in looking at the city’s budget, most of what has been invested is in public safety vs. the community.

Group organizer Porche Bennett said while Black Lives Activists of Kenosha is a local organization, it has networked with Black leaders outside of the community.

“You don’t have to just be in Kenosha to be a part of this movement. It’s about connecting with people all over,” she said. “It’s about unity. You’ve got to be able to change the world by connecting with the world, not just one city.”

In order to affect systemic change, Bennett said people in the community would have to become involved in running for public office.

“It also is going to have to be with us filling those seats,” she said. “Us, actually making sure that the people we voted for are actually doing the job the people who voted for them want done.”