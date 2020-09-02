White religious leaders challenged to look deeper, confront racism in wake of Blake shooting

“Or, we can choose to recognize the fact that what we used to call normal has not only been killing our black and brown siblings. Normal has been hurting us all.

To that end, Erickson called for “radical change and transformation.”

“Before that can happen, however, we need an honest assessment of how we got to where we are,” he said.

“Too often, we are tempted to view sin as being like the bad apple on the tree that needs to be cast aside or incarcerated so the rest of the tree isn’t damaged,” he said. “We need to recognize, however, that it’s not about casting aside the bad apples or even cutting off the branch or burning down the tree from which these so-called bad apples come. It’s about recognizing that the very soil in which we are all planted is toxic. And the toxic poison that is harming us all is racism.”

As the Lutheran service began with a time of confession, he called upon them to “own up to the fact that we have allowed racism to infect every aspect of our lives.”

He said words, actions, “our silence” and “our passive acceptance of the way things are “we all bear responsibility for the mess we are in.”