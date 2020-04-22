Wilmot Academic Decathlon team continues trivia questions on various subjects

Through Saturday, the nine team members of the seven-time defending state champion Wilmot Academic Decathlon team will be offering trivia questions for readers to answer.
Today’s questions, along with bios and answers, appear below:
KORT VISOCNIK
After high school I plan to attend a higher education and get a master’s degree in mathematical and theoretical physics. I am very interested in research and plan to do some of my own. I hope to work alongside other great scientists in the future and learn more about the universe.
I joined Academic Decathlon because I have bad study habits and procrastination problems. I figured that if I joined, I would be forced to push myself and meet other peoples’ expectations. Since then, it has helped me work with a team and push myself into better study habits. It has also fostered my love for learning and showed me how important it is to keep learning.
Music: Which of the following composers famously composed a requiem mass (his last piece) on his deathbed and is quoted as saying, “I fear I am writing a requiem for myself?”
A) Beethoven
B) Mozart
C) Brahms
D) Wagner
E) Bach
Social Science: Which of the following statements BEST explains why Galen of Pergamon (c. 129—c. 216) has stirred controversy regarding his contributions to organized medicine?
A) Galen sought advancement of his own name over societal progression in medicine.
B) Galen did not use vivisection in his studies, despite his journals stating otherwise.
C) Galen used the simplest forms of medicines as possible, while other contemporaneous physicians usually compounded their drugs.
D) Galen’s career as personal physician to Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius was remarkably short.
E) Galen later diverged from the Hippocratic writings that initially inspired him to pursue medicine.
Science: Which of the following nitrogenous bases is NOT present in RNA?
A) Adenine
B) Cytosine
C) Guanine
D) Thymine
E) Uracil
Economics: Which of the following hypotheses does not explain socioeconomic disparities in health as an economic good?
A) Efficient producer hypothesis
B) Declarative welfare hypothesis
C) Allostatic load hypothesis
D) Thrifty phenotype hypothesis
Literature: What field crosses multiple academic disciplines including literature, history, philosophy, art and film, and shares a focus on health and illness?
A) Wellness Studies
B) Health Humanities
C) Biological Principles
D) Ethical Care
E) Medical Management
ANSWERS: B) Mozart; A) Galen sought advancement of his own name over societal progression in medicine; D) Thymine; B) Declarative welfare hypothesis; B) Health Humanities
IAIN MCCUTCHAN
I’m currently a junior on the Wilmot AcaDec team and plan on being on next year’s AcaDec team as well. After high school, I plan on attending college (I’m not sure which one yet) and will likely major in either physics, mathematics or both. I’ll probably minor in music theory, though I also have an interest in economics and game theory, so I haven’t quite made up my mind on that front. As for a career after high school, I’ve mostly thought about being a mathematician, though I’m still open to ideas.
I originally joined AcaDec in my sophomore year to get more involved in extracurriculars and make new friends. I regretted not being more involved with extracurriculars and not making very many friends during my freshman year, so I was really looking for a change of pace. I really enjoyed Mr. Serkowski’s geography class, so when he invited me to check out his summer school AcaDec class, it was pretty much an automatic yes. I have become part of a team that I now call my friends.
Math: |4-(3√-1)|=?
A) 5
B) 4+(3√-1)
C) 7
D) 1
A: a. 5
Art: Which feature of Baroque art stands out in the work “The Anatomy Lesson of Dr. Nicolaes Tulp”?
A) Optical color
B) Dramatic lighting
C) Linear Perspective
D) Religious subject matter
Music: Which musical mode was possible in medieval times, but not used?
A) Phrygian
B) Locrian
C) Natural
D) Dorian
Social Science: Which historical figure inadvertently inspired interest in the field of medical chemistry?
A) Hippocrates
B) Louis Pasteur
C) Paracelsus
D) Rudolf Virchow
Literature: In the novel “Frankenstein”, what is the name of the creature that is brought to life?
A) Frankenstein
B) Victor
C) He does not have a name
D) Prometheus
Economics: Which of the following economic projects proved the negative relationship between the demand for health care and price of health care?
A) RAND Health Insurance Experiment
B) Moral Hazard Experiment
C) Beveridge Model Experiment
D) Bismarckian Health Experiment
ANSWERS: A) 5; B) Dramatic lighting; B) Locrian; C) Paracelsus; C) He does not have a name; A) RAND Health insurance Experiment
SEAN O’DOWD
I’m a senior on Wilmot’s Academic Decathlon Team. In just a few short months, I’ll be attending the U.S. Naval Academy in hopes of studying nuclear engineering. Upon graduating and commissioning, I will serve as a naval officer, hopefully on a submarine. After serving some time with the Navy, I might decide to enter government work or politics.
I first joined AcaDec because it was an opportunity that was presented to me as a freshman. The topic that year was WWII, and being a history buff, I couldn’t turn that down. After that first year, I knew how well this competition could fuel my passion for learning, so it was only a natural tendency to keep it as a part of my life.
Art: Which artist had to move out of his native country because of a scandalous painting popularly called “Madame X”?
Music: Which composer used avant garde techniques such as “string piano” in his work “The Banshee,” which conveys the figure of Irish folklore who guides souls to the underworld?
Economics: Passed in 2010, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was designed to combat the problem of chronic uninsurance plaguing many Americans. Since full implementation in 2014, the number of uninsured Americans has dropped from 44 million to 27 million. What is the colloquial name for this piece of legislation?
A) Insurance America
B) Health for All
C) Medicare
D) Obamacare
E) Medicaid
Literature: Raphael Campo is a poet, essayist and physician who teaches and practices medicine at Harvard University Medical School. In his poem, “Health,” some of his lines read, “I realized we need a health pandemic. ... Obesity writ large no more, Alzheimer’s forgotten.” Here, he uses a ________ tone to convey his desire for widespread health for all of humanity.
A) Foreboding
B) Ironic
C) Eerie
D) Moody
E) Condescending
Social Science: Which work by the Greek Poet Homer serves as an early account of death and injury during battle and the actions of Machaon when helping the Spartan King Menelaus? Hint: The work focuses on the battle of Troy.
A) The Odyssey
B) The Iliad
C) The Simpsons
D) Batrachomyomachia
E) Nostoi
ANSWERS: John Singer Sargent; Henry Cowell; D) Obamacare; B) Ironic; B) The Iliad
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
