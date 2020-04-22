Wilmot Academic Decathlon team continues trivia questions on various subjects

I’m a senior on Wilmot’s Academic Decathlon Team. In just a few short months, I’ll be attending the U.S. Naval Academy in hopes of studying nuclear engineering. Upon graduating and commissioning, I will serve as a naval officer, hopefully on a submarine. After serving some time with the Navy, I might decide to enter government work or politics.

I first joined AcaDec because it was an opportunity that was presented to me as a freshman. The topic that year was WWII, and being a history buff, I couldn’t turn that down. After that first year, I knew how well this competition could fuel my passion for learning, so it was only a natural tendency to keep it as a part of my life.

Art: Which artist had to move out of his native country because of a scandalous painting popularly called “Madame X”?

Music: Which composer used avant garde techniques such as “string piano” in his work “The Banshee,” which conveys the figure of Irish folklore who guides souls to the underworld?