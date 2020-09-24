Wilmot football game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wilmot football team will have to put its season back on hold.

On Thursday afternoon, Wilmot coach Keiya Square confirmed that the Panthers' Southern Lakes Conference and season opener against Union Grove, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Frank Bucci Field, has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19 at the school.

"As of right now, we are going fully virtual," Square said. "So, as of right now, that means we are postponing all athletics."

The school is going virtual for 14 days, Square confirmed, meaning Wilmot's Week 2 home game against Burlington has also been postponed. But Square is hoping the Panthers will be able to play that one.

"I'm hoping that it gets re-visited next week, but as of right now we are fully virtual," he said. "Nothing in the school for the next 14 days."

Square knows his won't be the only program to deal with postponements and cancellations this fall, but it stings since the season was finally about to get underway just over 24 hours before it was postponed.

"I was hoping we'd get one in before we had to deal with it," Square said.

