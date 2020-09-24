Wilmot Football Preview: Panthers aim to contend again

In the most abnormal of circumstances, the Wilmot football team enters 2020 trying to keep up with tradition.
And the Panthers appear poised to do just that.
Wilmot, which tied for the Southern Lakes Conference title a year ago with Waterford at 6-1 (9-2 overall), returns a solid crew on the defensive side of the football, which should be a strength, according to fourth-year head coach Keiya Square.
But beyond that on-field strength just comes a solid blue-collar work ethic up and down the roster, he said.
“Realistically, our strength is just that our kids work hard,” Square said. “Defensively, we have a lot of kids back. I really like our scheme and the way our kids fly around.
“We’re going to be young in a lot of different spots. I think we’re athletic and talented, but it’s just going to be how fast can those young kids grow up? There’s going to be a decent amount of young kids in important spots.”
While for some that youth could be seen as a weakness, Square and his staff are excited to see what the new faces can bring to the table.
Without the benefit of a true offseason, a scrimmage or a non-conference schedule because of COVID-19, the bright lights in Friday night’s opener against visiting Union Grove will be the first varsity test for many players on the roster.
“Everyone (in the conference) is going to kind of be in the same boat,” Square said. “Even if they have a lot of kids back, they haven’t had a lot of practice time together.
“With the youth, it’s kind of given us an opportunity to be a lot more two-platoon within our practices. Even though they’re young, they’ve gotten a lot of reps, and we’ve seen a lot of growth. It’s just going to be getting used to playing on Friday nights, which is always a concern, even if you have returning kids. The speed is different.”
The pandemic has changed the face of nearly every walk of life, and high school athletics certainly is no different.
Square and his coaches do their work with face masks on, but that is just one minor change in a myriad of others.
But so far, so good, he said.
“It’s going well,” Square said. “The kids have really responded in terms of going against each other for two straight weeks. This will be the third. We didn’t have a scrimmage, but they have responded really well.”
Square said practices have been altered to allow for smaller groups as often as possible, with social distancing guidelines in mind.
“None of our segments are usually more than 10 minutes long, so we switch segments to get them spread back out,” Square said. “It’s just football. When we get down to it, it’s just the same stuff. We’ve found different ways to do it.”
Wilmot will lean on a core of leaders and returning letterwinners, Square said, and at the top of that list are senior running back/strong safety Caden Mulhollon (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) and senior lineman Joshua Amenson (5-9, 195).
Mulhollon was a first-team All-SLC pick a year ago.
“They really stand out in terms of doing our summer workouts and getting our kids doing what they’re supposed to do,” Square said.
Other leaders include senior running back/receiver Leo Falletti (5-10, 170), junior defensive lineman/fullback Ethan Ivan (6-2, 306) and senior defensive lineman/tight end Brady Beagle (5-11, 194).
Falletti was a first-team All-SLC pick at the utility position, Ivan a second-team selection as a defensive lineman and Beagle an honorable mention selection on the defensive line.
Those five have stood out, but there will be others as the season rolls along, Square said.
“We have a lot of guys who have done a lot of good things for us the last two years,” he said. “It’s more of a group effort.”
Square said he sees a similar path to the SLC title again this year, with a slew of teams expected to contend.
Waterford, Lake Geneva Badger and Burlington should be among the others, along with an ever-improving Union Grove squad.
“We’re pretty confident,” Square said. “Like every team at this time of the year, you’re really happy with what you have. I feel like we’ve made a lot of strides the last two weeks, even though we didn’t have anything over the summer and the late start. I think we’ll be up there. I think we’ll be competitive in the conference. We’ll see what we can do.”
Assisting Square this season are Tim Beagle, Brian Hopkins, Ken Mulhollon, Jon Watson, Nick Maginn, Jason Bunton, George Valach, Josh Doyle, Ray Norton, Pete Byrne, Bill Hopkins and Michael Quiroz.
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!