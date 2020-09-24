Wilmot Football Preview: Panthers aim to contend again

“Everyone (in the conference) is going to kind of be in the same boat,” Square said. “Even if they have a lot of kids back, they haven’t had a lot of practice time together.

“With the youth, it’s kind of given us an opportunity to be a lot more two-platoon within our practices. Even though they’re young, they’ve gotten a lot of reps, and we’ve seen a lot of growth. It’s just going to be getting used to playing on Friday nights, which is always a concern, even if you have returning kids. The speed is different.”

The pandemic has changed the face of nearly every walk of life, and high school athletics certainly is no different.

Square and his coaches do their work with face masks on, but that is just one minor change in a myriad of others.

But so far, so good, he said.

“It’s going well,” Square said. “The kids have really responded in terms of going against each other for two straight weeks. This will be the third. We didn’t have a scrimmage, but they have responded really well.”

Square said practices have been altered to allow for smaller groups as often as possible, with social distancing guidelines in mind.