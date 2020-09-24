Wilmot High School to close for two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

Had direct physical contact with the infected individuals (e.g. a hug or handshake).

Were within six feet of the COVID-19-positive individuals for more than 15 minutes.

Had contact with respiratory secretions from the infected individuals (e.g. were coughed/sneezed on, had contact with dirty tissue, or shared a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items).

Those who do not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close-contact letter from Wilmot Union High School were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individuals and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group.

“We know that it can be confusing for our school communities across Kenosha County to see schools opening and closing,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “Dates for release from quarantine can change because of new positives coming through, which we understand can be difficult for parents, guardians and students. The schools and the Division of Health are working very closely together to get information out as quickly as we receive it.”

Freiheit said parents should not send students to school even with minor symptoms such as a persistent headache, runny nose or cough.