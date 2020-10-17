Wilmot rallies to beat Delavan-Darien

"Just being able to see that from our guys and being able to see the resilience and continuing to believe in what we're doing and getting after it and believing in each other, it's huge," he said. "We haven't had a lot of time to build that camaraderie.

"Missing those two weeks, we kind of missed a lot of that stuff. It was awesome to see, and I'm really proud of the way our guys played today."

Defense and special teams got into the scoring act, as senior defensive end Aaron Denko scored on a blocked punt and senior defensive lineman Brady Beagle put the Panthers in the lead for good when he recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Wilmot's defense kept the team in the game when the offense sputtered early.

"Our defense played spectacular," Square said. "The whole first half, they were backed up with their backs against the end zone. Legitimately, how we were giving them the ball, it's could've been 28-6 (at halftime). Our defense just played phenomenal."

A full scoring summary and stats were not available by the News' press time Saturday.

Square said his players would be off until Monday and that he's looking forward to a "normal" week of scouting and preparation for a Week 5 matchup Friday at Lake Geneva Badger.

