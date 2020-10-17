Wilmot rallies to beat Delavan-Darien

Playing its second game in five days, the Wilmot football team was staring down the barrel of an 0-2 start to its strange, abbreviated season.
But the Panthers got off the deck.
In a rare Saturday morning game, pushed back from Friday because the Panthers just played at Central on Tuesday night, Wilmot came from behind to record a satisfying 30-19 Southern Lakes Conference win over Delavan-Darien at Frank Bucci Field to improve to 1-1.
Wilmot, ranked No. 8 in the latest Division-3 state coaches poll, had its first two scheduled games wiped out after a COVID-19 situation at the school forced the students to go virtual and suspended all athletic activities. The Panthers couldn't even practice as a team and couldn't play a game until Tuesday, a 37-31 loss to their county rivals.
You wouldn't blame them for going quietly against the Comets (0-4) on Saturday, but they didn't do that.
The result was satisfying for Wilmot coach Keiya Square.
"I think it's huge for our guys, especially the way that last game ended with us pretty much feeling like we dominated the majority of the game and at the end kind of letting it slip away," he said.
It was the opposite Saturday, as Square said his team struggled early before kicking into gear.
"Just being able to see that from our guys and being able to see the resilience and continuing to believe in what we're doing and getting after it and believing in each other, it's huge," he said. "We haven't had a lot of time to build that camaraderie.
"Missing those two weeks, we kind of missed a lot of that stuff. It was awesome to see, and I'm really proud of the way our guys played today."
Defense and special teams got into the scoring act, as senior defensive end Aaron Denko scored on a blocked punt and senior defensive lineman Brady Beagle put the Panthers in the lead for good when he recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Wilmot's defense kept the team in the game when the offense sputtered early.
"Our defense played spectacular," Square said. "The whole first half, they were backed up with their backs against the end zone. Legitimately, how we were giving them the ball, it's could've been 28-6 (at halftime). Our defense just played phenomenal."
A full scoring summary and stats were not available by the News' press time Saturday.
Square said his players would be off until Monday and that he's looking forward to a "normal" week of scouting and preparation for a Week 5 matchup Friday at Lake Geneva Badger.
