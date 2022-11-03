 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilmot Union High School to host annual Veteran's Day breakfast and assembly, Nov. 11

WILMOT — Wilmot Union High School will hold its annual Veteran’s Day breakfast Nov. 11 at 7:45 a.m. followed by an assembly at 9 a.m.

The breakfast will be held in the school’s commons with the assembly to follow in the Veteran’s Memorial Fieldhouse. The event, which has been held since 2007, will feature gust speaker McKenzie Miner, who will speak about the history of women in uniform.

“It’s a pretty good topic to address the students with,” said John Sorensen, a band teacher at Wilmot Union High School. “I don’t think that they understand the significance of women in history, let alone the roles that they’ve played and the leaders that we’ve had in the military. I think it’s good for the kids to hear that.”

In past years, around 80 to 100 veterans have attended the breakfast and assembly, in addition to 850 to 900 students and 100 school staff.

“It’s a day for the veterans to become teachers,” Sorensen said. “Our students understand what it means to be a veteran, but they don’t get an opportunity to meet veterans too often. The production that happens, and the speakers that we have and the music that we have, that’s only one part of it. The other part is the the students get to meet and talk with” the veterans.

Community veterans are invited to the event and are encouraged to RSVP to Lisa Obertin at 262-862-2351 ext. 321. Additional information can be obtained by emailing obertinl@wilmoths.k12.wi.us with their names and numbers of guests who wish to attend.

