Wilmot wins seventh consecutive state academic decathlon

WILMOT – A Western Kenosha County academic decathlon team won its seventh consecutive state championship, an event truncated amid growing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus declared pandemic last week on the eve of the competition.

Wilmot High School’s nine-member AcaDec squad won nine of 10 team trophies, the most for its school at the state decathlon held March 12-13 in the Wisconsin Dells, according to coach Don Serkowski.

The irony

Centered on the theme, ironically, “In Sickness and in Health”, the decathlon was cut short, as state organizers nixed the popular Super Quiz round that traditionally closes out the competition on Friday night. A day before the competition commenced, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has killed thousands and sickened hundreds of thousands more, a pandemic.

“Things just kept being adjusted until finally it was stripped of the last two events,” he said, which also included the awards banquet. “Friday the kids took the last three tests and after lunch, they just stopped it.”

Despite that, however, Wilmot, along with another team that remained, held an impromptu awards ceremony in the hotel suite where they stayed, he said.