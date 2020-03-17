Wilmot wins seventh consecutive state academic decathlon

WILMOT – A Western Kenosha County academic decathlon team won its seventh consecutive state championship, an event truncated amid growing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus declared pandemic last week on the eve of the competition.
Wilmot High School’s nine-member AcaDec squad won nine of 10 team trophies, the most for its school at the state decathlon held March 12-13 in the Wisconsin Dells, according to coach Don Serkowski.
The irony
Centered on the theme, ironically, “In Sickness and in Health”, the decathlon was cut short, as state organizers nixed the popular Super Quiz round that traditionally closes out the competition on Friday night. A day before the competition commenced, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has killed thousands and sickened hundreds of thousands more, a pandemic.
“Things just kept being adjusted until finally it was stripped of the last two events,” he said, which also included the awards banquet. “Friday the kids took the last three tests and after lunch, they just stopped it.”
Despite that, however, Wilmot, along with another team that remained, held an impromptu awards ceremony in the hotel suite where they stayed, he said.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said.
Firsts, records
During the state competition, Wilmot achieved a number of firsts and set several school records.
“It was the first time Wilmot has ever won the math trophy or the interview trophy,” Serkowski said. The 2020 team set a school record with 5,620 out of a possible 6,000 in the interview competition. He said it was the first time since 2006, that a Wilmot team won the essay trophy, as well.
Four Wilmot decathletes scored over 8,000 points at the state decathlon for the first time ever and five made the nine-member all-state team, tying the Wilmot record. The five students, as a result can claim in-state college and university scholarships, some of which are worth at least $20,000.
For the second time in school history, each Wilmot decathlete won an individual award, he said.
Individual highlights
Serkowski said Wilmot decathletes set or tied three state records during the two-day contest.
- Anna Carroll set the state record in the scholastic division on the language and literature test with a score of 960. The previous record was 900.
- Sean O’Dowd tied a state record in the honors division with a perfect 1,000!
- Ana Bishop tied the scholastic state record on the social science exam with 920. She tied with three Wilmot alumni.
“Wilmot decathletes individually scored the highest in seven of the 10 categories,” he said.
For the second time in school history, and the second consecutive year, Wilmot had the top two scorers in the state, he said. This year was different, however, with decathletes were from two different divisions -- honors and scholastic.
- Marcus Wolff posted the highest of all the decathletes in the state. Wolf is a two-time, all-state decathlete who finished second overall last year. As the team’s top scorer in the 2020 competition, he was awarded a $500 cash scholarship to any university he attends.
- Anna Carroll, in the scholastic division scored the second most points. She was the second highest overall scoring decathlete statewide, and therefore the top scholastic in the state. She is also Wilmot’s highest scorer in school history in the scholastic division.
National travel canceled
As state champions, the Panthers were to have traveled to the national contest scheduled for April 30 in Anchorage, Alaska.
“That got canceled, too. The kids are devastated. They were really looking forward to it,” he said.
The team advances to this year’s national finals, which will be held online with the essay and art competition on April 16 and the remainder of the tests on April 30, with the exception of interviews and speeches, which were eliminated.
“Our kids are going to be studying like crazy for it,” he said.