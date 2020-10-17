Wilmot's Rosenstreter and Hammond are state champs

"I'm so happy it was able to be me," Hammond said. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity, and I'm very grateful that she's the person I could share it with. She deserved everything about it. She's a great player. She works hard at it, so I'm just happy."

Rosenstreter and Hammond both said they knew they had chance to win the state doubles title if they teamed up, but for a while it appeared that may not happen.

Hammond spent most of the season at No. 1 singles and Rosenstreter at No. 2 singles as Wilmot played a Southern Lakes Conference-only schedule. With travel minimized and without the opportunity to use non-conference weekend tournaments to switch players from singles to doubles, Wilmot coach Lisa Obertin had been resigned to playing them just at singles.

"They were very interested in playing together the whole season," Obertin said Saturday. "But the reality was, with COVID, we couldn't travel and play (non-conference) matches. That was kind of our agreement, so we were just playing conference matches. We were very limited in our schedule.

"We didn't think that there was going to even be a State Tournament."

As that possibility became reality, though, Rosenstreter and Hammond were paired up at the tail end of the SLC slate.