Wilmot's Rosenstreter, Hammond advance in state tennis doubles

The Wilmot doubles duo of senior Halle Rosenstreter and sophomore Gwen Hammond survived an all-county second-round match Thursday to advance to Friday's third round of the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament at Lake Geneva Tennis.

Seeded eighth in the draw, Rosenstreter and Hammond had a first-round bye Thursday morning and drew the Central duo of junior Alexandra Wells and senior Emily Wermeling in Thursday's second round.

Wells and Wermeling advanced with a hard-fought first-round victory of 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 over the Divine Savior Holy Angels team of seniors Emily Martin and Julia Cyganiak on Thursday morning.

That set up the matchup with their Southern Lakes Conference and county rivals, which Rosenstreter and Hammond won, 6-2, 6-2.

While Wells and Wermeling finished with a 13-3 record, Rosenstreter and Hammond improved to 8-2 and advanced to a third-round match at 9 a.m. Friday against the ninth-seeded Brookfield East team of senior Emma Lo and junior Therese Raster (12-5).

In last week's sectional at Tremper, Rosenstreter and Hammond beat Lo and Raster in three sets in the third-place match.