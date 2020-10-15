Wilmot's Rosenstreter, Hammond advance in state tennis doubles

The Wilmot doubles duo of senior Halle Rosenstreter and sophomore Gwen Hammond survived an all-county second-round match Thursday to advance to Friday's third round of the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament at Lake Geneva Tennis.
Seeded eighth in the draw, Rosenstreter and Hammond had a first-round bye Thursday morning and drew the Central duo of junior Alexandra Wells and senior Emily Wermeling in Thursday's second round.
Wells and Wermeling advanced with a hard-fought first-round victory of 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 over the Divine Savior Holy Angels team of seniors Emily Martin and Julia Cyganiak on Thursday morning.
That set up the matchup with their Southern Lakes Conference and county rivals, which Rosenstreter and Hammond won, 6-2, 6-2.
While Wells and Wermeling finished with a 13-3 record, Rosenstreter and Hammond improved to 8-2 and advanced to a third-round match at 9 a.m. Friday against the ninth-seeded Brookfield East team of senior Emma Lo and junior Therese Raster (12-5).
In last week's sectional at Tremper, Rosenstreter and Hammond beat Lo and Raster in three sets in the third-place match.
The winner of Friday's match advances to the quarterfinals, scheduled for later Friday, against the winner of the third-round match between the top-seeded Mequon Homestead duo of senior Kate Wade and junior Elle Sprinkmann and the unseeded Tomah senior duo of Deirdre Martin and Jenna Hausman.
The semifinals are scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by the third-place and championship matches. The quarterfinal losers will also play Saturday in the fifth-place bracket.
Also in Division-1 doubles action Thursday, the Indian Trail team of juniors Ava Murawski and Srisupraja Kandrakota (7-2) was scheduled to face the Nicolet duo of junior Kephely Igoni and senior Emma Kappel in the first round, but no winner or score was provided by the WIAA for that match as of late Thursday night.
The bracket only said that the third-seeded Arrowhead team of sophomore Hannah Cady and senior Anna Long, which awaited the winner of the Murawski/Kandrakota-Igoni/Kappel match, had advanced to Friday's third round.
Division-1 singles
Central junior Tristin Jantz won her first-round match in Division-1 singles, 6-3, 6-1, over Wausau West freshman Alexis Kloth on Thursday morning.
Jantz then put up a good fight in the second round against Muskego junior Elizabeth Sobieski, the No. 2 seed in the draw, but Sobieski prevailed, 6-3, 6-0.
Jantz finished her season at 13-5.
Indian Trail sophomore Lainy Ristau was also in the state draw but was defeated in the first round by Franklin freshman Mana Usui, 6-3, 6-0.
Ristau finished her season 9-4.
Division-2
In the Division-2 tournament, held at Sports Core in Kohler, St. Joseph senior Hannah Altergott was in the singles draw but was knocked out in Thursday's first round by Kohler sophomore Sara Horth, 6-0, 6-0.
Altergott finished at 5-6.
In Divsion-2 doubles, the Racine Prairie team of sophomore and Kenosha resident Jaclyn Palmen and freshman Lily Jorgenson was defeated in the first round by the Ashland senior duo of Maddie Clevette and Abby Davidson, 6-2, 6-3.
Palmen and Jorgenson finished 8-4.
