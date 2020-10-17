Wilmot's Rosenstreter, Hammond advance to doubles state title match

"I knew we could do it. I'm just very excited to have the opportunity to play."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilmot coach Lisa Obertin said it was tough, as it was for everyone, to organize her lineup for the season due to the disruption cause by COVID-19. But she put Rosenstreter and Hammond together prior to the final Southern Lakes Conference match of the season against Central, and they won.

"We both know we can do it, and we were both really excited that we got to play doubles together, let alone play at state," Rosenstreter said.

To get there, they finished in the top four of the No. 1 doubles bracket at sectionals, but they lost to Dekker and Dziubek in the sectional semifinals to be denied the chance at a sectional title.

Rosenstreter was confident the result would be different if the duos met again.

"When we played them the first time, we were both a little off, I think," she said. "We went off the court, we were like, 'Man, I'd love to play them again.'"

The Wilmot duo has authored a couple of what can be considered upsets at state. After knocking off the No. 9 seed in the third round, they defeated the top seed in the quarterfinals before beating the No. 4 seed Saturday morning.