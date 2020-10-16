Wilmot's Rosenstreter, Hammond advance to state doubles quarters

Wilmot senior Halle Rosenstreter, along with sophomore teammate Gwen Hammond, became the first players in program history to advance to the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament quarterfinals. The quarterfinal match was played Friday after the News' press time. See kenoshanews.com for an update.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Wilmot senior Halle Rosenstreter and sophomore Gwen Hammond have made history at the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament.
With a 6-3, 6-2 victory over the Brookfield East team of senior Emma Lo and junior Therese Raster in a third-round match this morning at Lake Geneva Tennis, the Wilmot doubles duo became the first players in program history to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Rosenstreter and Hammond, seeded eighth in the doubles draw, improved to 9-2 and earned a quarterfinal match later today with the undefeated No. 1 seed in the draw, senior Kate Wade and junior Ellie Sprinkmann of Mequon Homestead (30-0).
