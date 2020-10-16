Wilmot's Rosenstreter, Hammond advance to state semis

Wilmot senior Halle Rosenstreter and sophomore Gwen Hammond made history Friday.

They'll have a chance to make a lot more Saturday.

During a memorable day at the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament at Lake Geneva Tennis, the Wilmot doubles duo won a pair of matches to advance to Saturday morning's state semifinals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Seeded eighth, Rosenstreter and Hammond became the first players in program history to reach the state quarterfinals on Friday morning, then they one-upped that achievement on Friday afternoon by upsetting the bracket's top seed, the Mequon Homestead tandem of senior Kate Wade and junior Ellie Sprinkmann, 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, to advance to the semifinals.

Rosenstreter and Hammond (10-2) will take on the fourth-seeded Franklin duo of senior Sophia Dekker and junior Madelyn Dziubek (21-3) in a semifinal at 10:30 a.m. Saturday

The semifinal winners will then meet for the state championship at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The semifinal losers, meanwhile, will compete in the third-place match at approximately the same time as the championship match.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.