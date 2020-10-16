Wilmot's Rosenstreter, Hammond advance to state semis

Wilmot senior Halle Rosenstreter, along with sophomore teammate Gwen Hammond, won two matches Friday to advance to Saturday's WIAA Division-1 Individual State Girls Tennis Tournament doubles semifinals.
Wilmot senior Halle Rosenstreter and sophomore Gwen Hammond made history Friday.
They'll have a chance to make a lot more Saturday.
During a memorable day at the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament at Lake Geneva Tennis, the Wilmot doubles duo won a pair of matches to advance to Saturday morning's state semifinals.
Seeded eighth, Rosenstreter and Hammond became the first players in program history to reach the state quarterfinals on Friday morning, then they one-upped that achievement on Friday afternoon by upsetting the bracket's top seed, the Mequon Homestead tandem of senior Kate Wade and junior Ellie Sprinkmann, 7-6, 5-7, 6-3, to advance to the semifinals.
Rosenstreter and Hammond (10-2) will take on the fourth-seeded Franklin duo of senior Sophia Dekker and junior Madelyn Dziubek (21-3) in a semifinal at 10:30 a.m. Saturday
The semifinal winners will then meet for the state championship at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The semifinal losers, meanwhile, will compete in the third-place match at approximately the same time as the championship match.
