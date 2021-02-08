Winter's icy grip sends city utility crews scrambling

"That's more related to differential pressures in the ground and frost driving into the ground," he said. "Just for customers' sake, the best thing they can do is just ensure that all their plumbing throughout the home is properly heated so there isn't internal freezing."

The internal freezing aspect is starting to become a bit of a concern the longer the temperatures remain where they are, Czarnecki said.

"It could be in a basement crawl space, it could be a basement window was left cracked open or a door," he said. "We are starting to see some frozen pipes in homes, and that's something that obviously could be avoided if they heat their living space adequately."

Simple tricks

There are a few time-honored tricks homeowners can do, however, to try and avoid an issue.

Leaving the water running at a slow trickle and opening doors below a sink are both easy, albeit temporary, fixes when temperatures continue to plummet, Czarnecki said.