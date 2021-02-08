Winter's icy grip sends city utility crews scrambling

Frigid temperatures last weekend had Kenosha Water Utility crews on their toes.
General Manager Curt Czarnecki said Monday crews responded to three different water main breaks by mid- to late-morning Saturday.
The breaks were reported in the 8400 block of 14th Avenue, the intersection of 79th Street and 21st Avenue and at 53rd Street and 38th Avenue. The low temperature in Kenosha on Saturday was minus-7 degrees, according to weather.com.
"They were fairly typical breaks," Czarnecki said. "What complicated it was the actual temperature, because then any water that's getting to the surface starts causing safety concerns with it being slippery and freezing up so quickly.
"Really, the cleanup efforts and trying to secure the site to make it safe for customers and residents are a bigger concern when temperatures get that low."
Czarnecki described the breaks his crew dealt with as "circumferential," meaning they were outside of the water mains, which don't typically cause a lot of water to leave the pipes.
How much water spilled was not yet known Monday.
What can you do?
As for what residents can do to help moving forward?
It's really mostly out of the public's hands when it comes to the actual water main break itself, Czarnecki said.
"That's more related to differential pressures in the ground and frost driving into the ground," he said. "Just for customers' sake, the best thing they can do is just ensure that all their plumbing throughout the home is properly heated so there isn't internal freezing."
The internal freezing aspect is starting to become a bit of a concern the longer the temperatures remain where they are, Czarnecki said.
"It could be in a basement crawl space, it could be a basement window was left cracked open or a door," he said. "We are starting to see some frozen pipes in homes, and that's something that obviously could be avoided if they heat their living space adequately."
Simple tricks
There are a few time-honored tricks homeowners can do, however, to try and avoid an issue.
Leaving the water running at a slow trickle and opening doors below a sink are both easy, albeit temporary, fixes when temperatures continue to plummet, Czarnecki said.
"(Leaving the water at a trickle) does work," he said. "It's obviously not a fail-safe. The downside to that is if a faucet gets plugged, obviously you could run into a different problem. It's always about being smart when you do that, but a trickle will help prevent that.
"It's just not something we typically recommend, because their consumption will go up and their bill will go up accordingly."
Leaving doors open beneath the sink has been proven to work in such instances, Czarnecki said.
"Typically, those spaces aren't heated from your normal forced air heating systems," he said. "By opening those doors, hopefully it gets it to the same temperatures as the rest of your house."
Expect busy week
Crews likely won't have much rest this week, either, as the upcoming forecast calls for a high temperature of 18 degrees Thursday and lows in the single digits or just below freezing the rest of the week.
Czarnecki said his department is ready for whatever comes.
"It's going to be a long week here ahead," he said.
It appears there's just one long-term fix — and that's spring's arrival.
"You and me both are cheering for that," Czarnecki said.