Safe Harbor Humane Society could become part of the Wisconsin Humane Society as the two organizations discuss a potential acquisition.

Wisconsin Humane Society officials confirmed Tuesday they are talking with Safe Harbor Humane Society, located at 7811 60th Ave., regarding a potential acquisition of the Kenosha shelter. Nothing has been finalized.

“We have been approached by leaders at Safe Harbor Humane Society about a possible merger with their organization, and we are excited about the potential to help animals in that community,” said Alison Fotsch Kleibor, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society. “At this time, nothing is official as there are still many aspects we need to explore to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of services for the Kenosha community. We will be sure to keep our communities aware of any further developments.”

The Wisconsin Humane Society is the oldest and largest shelter in Wisconsin. It was founded in 1879 and operates shelters in Milwaukee, Racine, Saukville, Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS offers adoption services, youth programming, vaccine clinics, a pet food bank, retail stores, volunteer programs, outreach programming, dog training classes and more. The Milwaukee shelter also houses a wildlife rehabilitation center. The Wisconsin Humane Society is the stray animal holding facility in Racine, Ozaukee, Brown and Door Counties.

“We’ve been in close contact with the leadership at the Wisconsin Humane Society, who have been wonderful to work with as we explore the process of what a merger would look like for the staff, animals, volunteers and greater Kenosha community,” said Amanda Cutler, executive director at Safe Harbor Humane Society. “We are fortunate to have such a strong and knowledgeable partner in the Wisconsin Humane Society.”

Safe Harbor Humane Society is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1916 in Kenosha. It provides stray animal holding, adoption services and other community services for Kenosha County residents, and care for approximately 3,000 animals each year.