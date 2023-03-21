The application deadline for seats on the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission has been extended through Friday, March 24.

Three seats are currently vacant, including one term that expires on Dec. 31, 2023, and two that expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

A nomination form is available for those who would like to suggest others for consideration to serve on the on the commission. Individuals who are nominated will be contacted by the County Executive’s Office and provided with the application materials

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said she was extending the deadline after her previous call for applications, made when there were two vacancies on the commission, yielded a small pool of applicants.

The two initial appointees for the vacancies, former Kenosha police officer Albert Brian Gonzales and private-practice attorney Xavier Solis, drew backlash from local religious and civil rights leaders as well as commission members

Two commission members, Derrell Greene and Brad Backer, resigned within days of each other in protest of Kerkman’s picks. A third member, Mimi Yang, would resign shortly after, citing time restraints.

Opponents to the appointees pointed to Gonzales’ and Solis’ backgrounds; while an officer in 2004, Gonzales shot and killed Michael Bell, and Solis previously represented the attorney of a foundation that raised the $2 million bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager acquitted for the shooting deaths of two men during the riots in 2020.

The commission, which was established two years ago, now has five vacant seats.

As outlined in a resolution adopted by the County Board in 2021, the commission shall, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent census information, with five of the seven non-County Board commissioners representing racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.

The mission of the commission is to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as to implement transformative ideas born through research, collaboration and community engagement.

More details about the commission, including links to the resolution creating it and the application and nomination forms, are available at www.kenoshacounty.org/2123/Racial-and-Ethnic-Equity-Commission or by contacting the Office of the County Executive at 262-653-2600 or County.Executive@kenoshacounty.org.