WITH VIDEO: Sheriff's department investigating fatal accident

BRISTOL – One person was killed in an accident involving a semi truck and a vehicle at the intersection of highways MB and Q Wednesday night, according to Kenosha County Sheriff's Department authorities.

The fatal accident that was reported at 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Ryan Markowski. Firefighters and sheriff's personnel were on scene conducting an investigation and clearing the accident into early Thursday. The semi remained in the road following the accident, while the vehicle was discovered in a nearby wooded area immediately south of the intersection.

Authorities closed Highway Q to traffic for more than four hours. Additional details are expected to be released later Thursday, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

