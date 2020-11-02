WITH VIDEO: Trump rallygoers hopeful, confident on eve of election

“We want people to know that they can’t be afraid to show their support. With all the stuff going on, we need to re-elect President Trump to bring back our country to the way it was because, before this pandemic, this country was thriving,” Araujo said. “Everything was great. I think race relations was great. As a Hispanic, I know other friends who are minorities and they’re proud to be an American under President Trump because his message is representing all Americans. And, Americans are all a mix of colors.”

Briana Proko and her sister Sidorela Proko, both of Greendale, were decked in masks and wrapped themselves in Trump flags at the rally. Briana said she was concerned about protests and even "civil war" if the president loses the election.

“I feel like if he doesn’t win, something’s going to happen,” she said. “I think that he should win again because his opponent has been in government for 47 years and has done absolutely nothing.”

Sidorela Proko, who was listening to U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil stumping for Trump, was more optimistic.