Woman charged after causing scene at Walmart parking lot

SOMERS — An Arlington Heights, Ill., woman faces numerous charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court after allegedly causing a scene in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday.

Karen A. Kline, 52, was charged with felonies of calling 911 with false emergencies and possession of narcotics, along with misdemeanors of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., on Tuesday for a woman who allegedly called 911. When the dispatcher attempted to get more information from the woman she reportedly said that they should know where she is.

A sheriff’s deputy who arrived at the Walmart parking lot reportedly observed a silver Toyota bearing an Illinois license plate parked in front of the Walmart doors.

In the driver’s seat of the vehicle was a female, later identified as Kline, who was reportedly shouting and honking her horn while blasting an anti-police song by rap group N.W.A. on her stereo with the windows down.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, Kline allegedly drove away. However, the deputy continued to hear her horn honking elsewhere in the parking lot.

Earlier call

A loss prevention employee then came outside and reportedly pointed the deputy towards Kline’s vehicle. The deputy intercepted Kline’s vehicle and observed the license plate was associated with an earlier call Kenosha Police responded to at Chase Bank, 22901 Washington Road, where a female was reportedly yelling at bank patrons.

When the deputy approached Kline’s vehicle Kline reportedly told him not to approach her and rolled her window up. Kline then reportedly rolled the window down, threw three cards out of the window and yelled at deputy that he “worked for her” before rolling the window back up. The deputy then placed spike strips in front of Kline’s front passenger-side tire so she could not drive away.

Kline then reportedly played the anti-police song again and started honking her horn. At this time, the deputy observed Walmart employees watching the incident. Kline then reportedly tapped on her window and held up a piece of paper telling the deputy to contact her lawyer. Kline then rolled the window down again, gave the deputy the middle finger, and told the deputy that she is “tired of being called a Nazi.”

When the deputy attempted to ascertain Kline’s mental state, she refused to answer his questions, according to the complaint.

Another deputy responded to assist in the situation and reportedly observed Kline roll her window down and use her left hand to “fist bump” the air repeatedly and dance with her eyes closed. Kline reportedly told a deputy he was “dismissed” and when he asked her what was going on she reportedly stated “my constitutional rights” and rolled her window back up.

When deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle Kline allegedly called 911 and said she could not breathe.

Somers Rescue personnel responded to check on Kline, but she allegedly refused to speak with them and started to yell various insults at people, such as “you are killing people” and “you are scaring me!” Somers Rescue personnel asked Kline if she had any identification, to which Kline allegedly threw an insurance card out of the window and yelled “educate yourselves.”

Kline then went back to honking her horn, according to the complaint. Somers Rescue placed a tire chock block device on Kline’s vehicle to prevent her from leaving. Dispatch advised that Kline had called Kenosha 911 six times, stating “the cops are all around me and are killing me!” and had also allegedly called 911 repeatedly in several Illinois jurisdictions.

Multiple deputies ordered Kline out of the vehicle. When she refused, deputies were able to pull her from the vehicle and handcuff her. Deputies observed Kline was only wearing socks, no shoes, and asked if she needed shoes. Kline reportedly responded “God bless the USA.”

Kline then asked for a sip of water and “for her Newports and her weed.“

Kline was eventually placed in the back of a squad car. When deputies searched her vehicle they reportedly found a glass pipe and several THC vape pens. A green leafy substance reportedly found in the vehicle tested positive for the presence of tetrahydrocannabinols and fentanyl.

Kline was later transported to an area hospital where she allegedly created a disturbance and swore at deputies and nurses. Kline reportedly stated “there won’t be any drugs or alcohol in my system, but there will be marijuana.”

According to the criminal complaint, Kline was previously convicted of making a false alarm/false complaint to 911 in Cook County, Ill., in May 2021.

The booking process was not completed as of Wednesday evening.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $3,000 cash bond Wednesday at intake court Wednesday. Kline was not present at court but an adjourned initial appearance is set for April 20.

