Woman stabbed in alleged dispute; injury not life-threatening

A Kenosha woman was taken to a local hospital after a man stabbed her in an alleged domestic dispute at a home in the 4700 block of 37th Avenue late Saturday.

The 48-year-old woman had non-life-threatening injuries in the 11:50 p.m. assault, according to Sgt. Jeff Galley of the Kenosha Police Department. The woman a suffered a stab wound to the groin area. Paramedics transported her to Froedtert South Kenosha Hospital. Her condition wasn't immediately known, he said.

The suspect, a 59-year-old Kenosha man, was arrested after he tried to flee, but taken into custody for the incident following a brief foot chase, police said. The incident remained under investigation.

