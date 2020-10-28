Woman taken to hospital with minor injuries after she was struck by oncoming truck

TWIN LAKES – A woman struck by an oncoming pickup truck was transported with minor injuries to a local hospital Wednesday night, according to village police.

The accident occurred at 7:12 p.m. in the 38100 block of 93rd Street where the woman exited a vehicle that had stopped and was struck by the westbound truck, according to Sgt. Danny Gavahan of the Twin Lakes Police Department. Gavahan said the woman was with a man and the two had been arguing at a local bar prior to the accident.

The woman was taken to Aurora Medical Center in Burlington where she received treatment for injuries that included a broken nose and a cut on the back of her head, he said. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with Twin Lakes and Randall fire departments assisted.

“She has very minor injuries,” he said, adding that officers were at the hospital interviewing the woman. “She’s conscious and was speaking with them.”

Gavahan said the truck driver remained on scene and was not injured or impaired. No citations have been issued and police were looking to speak with the woman’s companion. The road was blocked and traffic diverted to enable rescue personnel and authorities to work at the scene where the posted speed limit is 55 mph. The accident remains under investigation.

