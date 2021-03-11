Woman told boyfriend he needed to move out in the days before her murder

In the days before she was killed, Charniese Brown had told her boyfriend, Ranon Brownlee, that she was breaking up with him.
According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, in a series of text messages Brownlee had accused Brown, 26, of cheating on him last weekend, and sent her a series of angry and threatening messages.
“Charniese, in the text messages, denied the accusation but repeatedly told the defendant their relationship was over and that he needed to move out,” the complaint states.
Brownlee, 51, of Kenosha, was formally charged Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide, alleged to have killed Brown Monday while in a jealous rage.
According to the criminal complaint, Brown called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. Monday from the couple’s home, 1704 73rd St., saying Brownlee was trying to kill her. As Brown begged for help, the dispatcher could hear what sounded like someone being stabbed and then the sound of a shotgun being fired. The dispatcher could hear a man repeatedly yelling at the woman, accusing her of sleeping with someone, as the sounds of violence continued.
When Kenosha Police arrived minutes later, Brownlee “walked out of the front door of the residence with his arms raised,” the complaint states. “The defendant’s hands, clothing, shoes and knees of (his) pants were covered in blood.”
Claimed self-defense
According to the complaint, Brownlee told police Brown had been armed with a knife and with the shotgun at some points, and that he was acting in self defense. He admitted to police that he stabbed and shot her. Brownlee had injuries to his hands — horizontal cuts across the palms of his hands. The complaint states that investigators do not believe the cuts are consistent with defensive wounds, but may have occurred when a knife he was holding slipped in his bloody hands.
Brown had four children aged 2 to 11 who were home at the time Brown was killed; Brownlee has two 11-year-old children. The children — who were outside in the yard during the attack — told police they had heard Brown and Brownlee arguing for about five to 10 minutes before police arrived.
“What this man has done is taken this mother from her kids,” said Brown’s father, Kenneth Brown, during a virtual hearing Friday. “He wasn’t even concerned with his own kids being there. This man is a monster. I don’t think he should even be considered for bail at all.”
Police found Brown unresponsive in the back stairwell near the side exit door. Although she was still alive when police arrived, she was bleeding heavily from her neck and arm and died at the scene despite efforts to save her.
The autopsy showed she had multiple stab wounds to her head, torso and upper extremities, and a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. Her right carotid artery and right jugular vein were cut.
Allegations of past domestic violence
At the initial appearance Thursday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said there were past allegations of domestic violence against Brownlee “where the victims have recanted and have not resulted in criminal prosecution.”
A temporary bond of $1 million for Brownlee was set Wednesday as the state prepared charges. At the initial appearance Thursday, a court commissioner continued that bond. Wisconsin law does not allow defendants to be held without bond, although in homicide cases bond is typically set high enough to keep a defendant jailed while awaiting trial.
Brownlee is next scheduled to appear in court March 19 for a preliminary hearing.