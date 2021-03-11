Woman told boyfriend he needed to move out in the days before her murder

Claimed self-defense

According to the complaint, Brownlee told police Brown had been armed with a knife and with the shotgun at some points, and that he was acting in self defense. He admitted to police that he stabbed and shot her. Brownlee had injuries to his hands — horizontal cuts across the palms of his hands. The complaint states that investigators do not believe the cuts are consistent with defensive wounds, but may have occurred when a knife he was holding slipped in his bloody hands.

Brown had four children aged 2 to 11 who were home at the time Brown was killed; Brownlee has two 11-year-old children. The children — who were outside in the yard during the attack — told police they had heard Brown and Brownlee arguing for about five to 10 minutes before police arrived.

“What this man has done is taken this mother from her kids,” said Brown’s father, Kenneth Brown, during a virtual hearing Friday. “He wasn’t even concerned with his own kids being there. This man is a monster. I don’t think he should even be considered for bail at all.”

Police found Brown unresponsive in the back stairwell near the side exit door. Although she was still alive when police arrived, she was bleeding heavily from her neck and arm and died at the scene despite efforts to save her.