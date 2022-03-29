Women and Children’s Horizons seeking executive director candidates

Women and Children’s Horizons is searching for an executive director to lead its team in serving domestic violence and sexual assault survivors of Kenosha County.

“We need a professional who is a leader by nature and has a calling to advocate for survivors,” said Joe Riesselmann, President of WCH, which has been in operation since 1976. “Business acumen is critical as the executive director is responsible for day-to-day operations to allow our staff to do their work in a safe and secure environment.”

Other aspects of the position include funding development, building community relationships and financial savvy.

Riesselmann said the Executive Director needs to ensure development and grant funding goals are met, manage the workforce, serve as the public face of the agency, and above all, fulfill the mission, which is to provide support, shelter, education, training and healing services to victims of sexual and domestic abuse, their families and the community.

The agency is heavily grant funded through federal, state, local and private sources, which requires strong attention to detail and time management to ensure that all grant application and reporting requirements are met each cycle.

The staff of approximately 50 and additional volunteers support clients through the 24/7 shelter, sexual assault and domestic violence education, advocacy and support, legal advocacy, rapid rehousing and operation of the Nifty Thrifty Resale store.

Salary is set at $80,000 per year and health insurance is available. There is an opportunity for limited hybrid remote work.

To learn more or to apply, email wchpresident@wchkenosha.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0