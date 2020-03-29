Woodman's employee tests positive for coronavirus, now recovering

An employee at a local grocery store has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a message to customers on social media.

Woodman’s at 7145 120th Ave. announced on its Facebook page Sunday that the employee recently tested positive for the virus.

“It is our understanding they are recuperating at home under their doctor’s care, and we wish them well in their recovery,” the statement reads.

Woodman’s officials said they have been in contact with the Kenosha County Division of Health and are “cooperating in all ways we can in their investigation and with their recommendations.” The company also stated that they've cleaned the areas that the employee worked in "multiple times," and moved to "additional heightened cleaning" protocols.