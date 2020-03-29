Woodman's employee tests positive for coronavirus, now recovering

An employee at a local grocery store has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a message to customers on social media.
Woodman’s at 7145 120th Ave. announced on its Facebook page Sunday that the employee recently tested positive for the virus.
“It is our understanding they are recuperating at home under their doctor’s care, and we wish them well in their recovery,” the statement reads.
Woodman’s officials said they have been in contact with the Kenosha County Division of Health and are “cooperating in all ways we can in their investigation and with their recommendations.” The company also stated that they've cleaned the areas that the employee worked in "multiple times," and moved to "additional heightened cleaning" protocols.
Officials said that, in an effort to reduce the chance of spreading the virus from surfaces, staff had increased cleaning throughout their stores during the day in addition to their normal full store nightly cleaning procedures. These include cleaning “high touch” surfaces, such as carts, door handles and checkout registers, where Plexiglas has been installed. The stores will also continue to offer free cleansing wipes for customers to wipe down carts prior to use, according to the statement.
“We have reminded all employees of the importance of good hand washing or use of alcohol-based sanitizers, to clean regularly used surfaces with disinfectant spray, to cover their coughs and sneezes with a tissue and most importantly, we have told them to stay home if they are sick,” the statement reads. “Woodman’s maintains various forms of leave for our employees who are sick and we encourage them to utilize this leave.”
Social distancing policies for guests and employees also are in effect with notices and announcements reminding them of the importance of eliminating close contact.
For the full announcement, visit Woodman's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WoodmansFoodKenosha/photos/a.388009137901543/2805768849458881/?type=3.
