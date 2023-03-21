Work is beginning on 2.5 miles of roadway improvements along Green Bay Road between 38th and 75th Streets, scheduled to be completed by late Summer.

According to Dan Sellers, a communications manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the road will be diamond grinded, the process of taking diamond saws and cutting grooves into the pavement surface, leveling out bumps and creating a smoother ride for drivers.

The right turn lane on northbound Green Bay Road at 78th Street will be extended. Traffic signals will be replaced at 67th Street, 60th Street, 52nd Street and 38th Street.

Crews have already begun installing temporary traffic signals along several intersections.

Drivers should expect a single lane closure in each direction during peak hours throughout the project duration, double-lane closures in both directions during off-peak hours and overnight roadway closures of Green Bay Road in segments between signalized intersections.

Detours will be posted utilizing 75th Street to 88th Avenue to 38th Street during the nighttime full roadway closures.

The project team will host a public meeting on Thursday (March 23) at the North Shore Bank Community Room, 5117 Green Bay Road, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., to talk with the community about the project and what to expect this year during construction.

State program

The Green Bay road project falls under Wisconsin’s State Highway Rehabilitation subprogram and involves three components: existing highways, state bridges and backbone rehabilitation.

The existing highways component of the SHR subprogram deals with improvements to the non-Corridors 2030 backbone portion of the state highway system. It funds "3R" improvements—resurfacing, reconditioning and reconstructing existing roadways—and the minor addition of lanes, traffic and safety improvements, and minor realignments of roadway.

Selecting projects

County highway committees, local officials, legislators and the public all suggest candidate projects. In addition, any projects considered, but not selected, in the last program are also included as candidates.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation regions use a computerized model of the state highway system, coupled with occasional field reviews, to determine where deficient segments either exist or will exist in the future, and then develop candidate improvement projects that will address those deficiencies. Regions evaluate candidate improvement projects by considering such things as priority of need, use and local interest.