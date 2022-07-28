WRAP UP: 61 citations, 25 arrests at Country Thunder music festival 2022

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported 61 citations and 25 arrests at the 2022 edition of the Country Thunder music festival in Randall.

Nine of the arrests were felony criminal arrests, according to a release from authorities. The majority of citations issued were for underage alcohol violation, which made up 37 citations.

Sheriff’s Department Lt. Daniel Ruth said the total numbers are typical for Country Thunder, with last year’s citations sitting around 70.

“There’s so many factors that come into it,” Ruth explained. “Anytime you’re getting thousands, tens of thousands of people together for several days on end, it’s summertime, there’s camping, it’s hot out.”

“With all the things that go along with Country Thunder, you’re going to have your share of issues that come up,” he added. But relatively speaking ... it was on par with what it normally is for past years.”

Felony criminal arrests totaled three for child abuse (intentionally causing harm to a child), two for bail jumping, one for substantial battery, one strangulation/suffocation, one battery/threat to injure an officer and one second degree endangering safety.

The 16 misdemeanor criminal arrests included seven arrests for disorderly conduct, five for resisting an officer and one hit and run, among others.

In the three arrests for child abuse, Ruth could not disclose additional details, but said people should keep in mind that child abuse charges indicate children 17 years of age and younger.

“When people think of (child abuse charges), they, in their mind, immediately go to the 5-year-old, that something happened to them. That may not necessarily be the case,” Ruth said. “Remember that our statutes include anybody 17 years or younger is considered a child in the state.”

Ruth was unable to disclose additional information on the other felony charges, as well, as they remain under investigation.

Country Thunder saw record turnout numbers this year, with an average of over 36,000 patrons per day. The crowd peaked at more than 40,000 people on Saturday, July 23, event Director of Corporate and Media Relations Gerry Krochak said.

Saturday’s record turnout came as headliner Morgan Wallen performed around 10 p.m.

Other than three patrons transferred to hospitals Thursday night, medical issues were minimal at the festival, despite weather with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Thunderstorms missed the festival grounds Saturday night, but the storm chances caused a 50-minute delay in performances.