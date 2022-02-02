WTCH NOW: Candidate forum: Three County Executive candidates describe visions, priorities

Candidates for Kenosha County Executive described their vision, priorities and stance on key issues Tuesday during a forum held at Uline Corporate Headquarters in Pleasant Prairie.

Nearly 100 people attended the forum, sponsored by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance (KABA) in partnership with the Kenosha News. More tuned in via live stream.

KABA President Todd Battle said the goal of the forum was to help educate voters, who will narrow the field of candidates to two in the Tuesday, Feb. 15, primary election.

The candidates are District 16 County Supervisor Jerry Gulley of Pleasant Prairie, State Rep. Samantha Kerkman of Salem Lakes and Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink of Pleasant Prairie. Each gave a brief introduction Tuesday and were asked a series of 16 questions and provided a closing statement.

The two top finishers in the primary will advance to the April 5 general election, when voters will choose a successor to Jim Kreuser, who has held the position since 2008. Kreuser announced last year that he would retire at the conclusion of his term in 2022.

Battle said the new County Executive will be the Chief Executive Officer of an institution that has a nearly $350 million budget, 1,000-plus employees and provides services to 170,000 residents.

"So, it’s very important that we hear from the candidates and learn a little bit about their vision and views for this office," Battle said.

Forum moderator Pete Wicklund, managing editor of the Kenosha News, thanked the candidates for their decision to seek public office.

“I believe it is important that we all remember it’s local government that has the greatest impact on our daily lives,” Wicklund said.

Key takeaways from each candidate’s responses appear below, in alphabetical order:

On short-term goals, long-term vision

Gulley: “Job number-one is securing our current workforce. ... Like every other company, we are currently faced with huge staffing issues, retention issues. We will never be able to compete with private companies with regards to compensation, but we will be able to compete with regards to culture.”

Gulley said the county will focus on “building a culture where our employees know that they are valued, know that there are career paths.”

“Secondly, I would love to democratize and socialize the number of appointments that the County Executive makes to boards, commissions and committees," he added. "... This system currently is terribly outdated and antiquated. I challenge anyone to go to kenoshacounty.org and try and figure out what the commissions are, when terms are up. I believe those should be competitive, and I believe they should represent incredible diversity of our community.”

Gulley also said the county’s online dashboard needs to be more user-friendly to connect people to resources and opportunities, and the county’s master plans need to be updated to reflect the changes in economic development, infrastructure and need for technology.

His long-term vision includes improving the perception people have of Kenosha County as a result of recent events.

“We, in a short amount of time, will be able to pivot that to a place (where) people know (Kenosha County) not for what happened here, but for what we’ve done since then," Gulley said. "... I want us to be a place where people live, play, work, to the utmost of their ability.”

Kerkman: “First off is the budget. It’s a $305 million budget. The two main areas are Human Services (and) Public Safety, and then infrastructure. ... I think asking the people of Kenosha County what they feel in how the money should be spent is important.”

Kerkman said she would like to work with department heads to better understand their goals and financial needs in order to provide quality services.

“Again, I know many of them," she said. "I’ve worked with some of them, because, again, county government is an arm of state government.”

She said she would also like to improve transparency.

“We have a very easy state dashboard site that you can go to and take a look at where we’re spending and where our revenues are coming from, very easy to navigate," Kerkman said. "I like to do that, as well, at the county level. ... I know that is going to take a little bit of time to do, but we should be able to turn that one around.”

Her long-range vision involved building on the economic development success of the county.

Matoska-Mentink: “So, right out of the box, I’m going to meet with the department heads. I know them, I’ve worked with them, but that doesn’t mean that I know exactly what they do and where their priorities lie.”

She said she would then meet with County Board members and heads of the oversight committee to determine how their ideas align with those of the department heads.

Matoska-Mentink's immediate goals also include getting 2023 Budget work underway and working to increase financial transparency via a county online dashboard.

“But it’s not always about where the money goes," she said. "... It’s what services are being provided as well.”

Matoska-Mentink said her vision for Kenosha County includes collaborating with the city and with KABA on the development of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, the Uptown Loft Project and business parks throughout the county.

“So, I envision full capacity at those (business parks), because continued economic growth and development is key," she said. "But, we also have to focus on community services — those services that are expected from us.”

On partisan influence

Gulley: “The County Board is incredibly in partisan-driven gridlock. It’s miserable. And, if you’ve attended any of those meetings, you have seen that. The reason I wanted to do this and run for this office, is I believe very strongly that we need an independent, non-partisan person in this position."

Gulley said he's the only independent candidate, and a vote for his opponents will not help improve this.

“It is just simply not true that you can have an independent, cohesive administration when you have been such a divisive politician for decades," he said. "I will work with the County Board, because I am that independent and I have left the County Board almost every single meeting with one side or the other being very unhappy with me.”

Gulley said the “tribal approach to things” by the County Board has caused people to “dismiss really good ideas” and “excuse bad actions” based on allegiances.

“I have fought against that since the day I joined the County Board," he said. "I’m going to continue to do that.”

Kerkman: “It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat at all to me. I’m going to answer that call, and I’m going to live like that. Yes, I’ve had to take partisan positions on certain things, but I’ve always reached out and listened to both sides on an issue. I’m always going to put the county first.”

She said her experience working alongside five governors has helped her learn how to work with people who have opposing viewpoints.

“All of them had different styles," Kerkman said. "... I think it’s very important to communicate with all the supervisors. I’ve reached out to many of them over the last few months. I’ve known many of them for many years. And, I would continue to do that. Like I said, I’ve worked across the aisle with many different colleagues, and I would do the same if I was the county exec.”

Matoska-Mentink: “I’m a constitutional officer, and as such, I had to choose a party when I ran back in 2007. In that race we elected a Republican sheriff and Democratic Clerk of Courts. So, obviously, I had crossover votes on that.”

She said she has worked successfully with eight Circuit Court judges who are both Republicans and Democrats, and partisanship has never been an issue.

“In the 16 years that I’ve been in this office, I don’t believe that there’s a single decision that I’ve made that has been partisan-played at all," Matoska-Mentink said. "... So, I have a wonderful primer on how to approach the role of County Executive moving forward. ... I believe that my background, especially working in the Circuit Court, where I firmly believe that justice should be blind, will lead me down that path of nonpartisanship.”

She acknowledged “there is sometimes a lot of divisiveness and some anger” and a lack of respect among County Board members that is “disappointing.”

“I’m hoping that the way that I communicate with the County Board is respectful, understanding, collaborative and focusing on the problems and getting solutions made," Matoska-Mentink said.

On issues of diversity, equity and inclusion

Gulley: Gulley said he was pleased to be given the opportunity to play an integral role as chairman of the workgroup that “launched the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.”

“We actually looked at what communities are doing in Wisconsin and across the country,” Gulley said, adding the group examined dozens of models to create the framework for the commission to ensure it will be able to deliver data-driven information and recommendations to the County Board.

He said he was disappointed by fellow County Board supervisors who initially did not recognize the need to fund the new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator position and said adding the need for the new position is clear.

Kerkman: “Social justice is important to everybody. We need to do better and do more.”

“I spent a lot of time this summer in the six most challenging neighborhoods in Kenosha County," she added. "I picked up trash. I tried to reach out to people who weren’t necessarily in my zip code, because I wanted to know what is going on in those communities and how can we build and make them stronger.”

“Is it economic development? Is it childcare? Is it foster care?” Kerkman questioned. “What is it those communities need to make our whole county stronger?”

Matoska-Mentink: “Right now, there is no action plan in place.”

She acknowledged steps have been taken by way of the County Board to recognize racism as a public health crisis, from both the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission and an employee diversity taskforce, and to fund an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator.

“Right out of the box, I’m going to make sure that we put some action plans (in)," Matoska-Mentink said. "We’ve been talking about this for decades. Let’s put some action steps in. ... The diversity coordinator position is going to be key in that, and I look forward to working with that person.”

On intergovernmental cooperation

Gulley: “I have to say, I was a little bit naive to discover that there is not a terribly strong working relationship currently between the city and the county.”

He said this can be remedied by focusing on common goals.

“There are also always competitions over resources and small disputes, but I believe if you build that working relationship strong from the beginning, you can bypass some of that," Gulley said.

Kerkman: “One of the most important parts of being a county exec is working together with the different levels of government — so, federal, state and local — and then, across the aisle. “

Kerkman said she has “built relationships with every single community in Kenosha County and in Racine and Walworth County and in Waukesha County.”

She said those relationships, as well as relationships with area business leaders, are important to help solve problems and to “collaborate to bring the resources here.”

Matoska-Mentink: “Many times communities have competing interests, but at the end of the day, all of the community leaders have to protect their tax dollars.”

Matoska-Mentink also acknowledged work needs to be done to build a better relationship with the City of Kenosha.

“I hope to restore that," she said.

She also said her experience serving on community committees and panels, and with non-profit agencies that serve the entire county, will be beneficial in building these relationships.

“Let’s collaborate,” she said. “I hope to have those relationships and to grow existing ones and create new ones.”

