Zilber to erect two buildings in Salem Lakes

SALEM LAKES — Zilber Property Group has signed leases to build two new industrial buildings in the Salem Business Park.

Stabio North America will occupy approximately 110,500 square feet in one building while Advent Tool and Manufacturing Inc. will occupy approximately 25,000 square feet of a 50,000-square-foot industrial building in the same park.

The remaining 25,000 square feet will be made available to industrial users in the market.

Pending governmental approvals, Zilber will begin construction on both industrial facilities this spring. The institutional-quality, build-to-suit industrial facilities are anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Stabio North America, headquartered in Bristol, specializes in producing cold-formed parts. Advent Tool, based in Antioch, Ill., is a custom manufacturer of thread and form milling products.

Salem Business Park, located northwest of Highway C and Highway 83 in Salem Lakes, was developed by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, in partnership with the village of Salem Lakes, in 2016.

The 65-acre industrial business park is home to custom packaging and components manufacturer Vonco Products.