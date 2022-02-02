Ziminski's attorney files motion to reduce bond after alleged incident of threatening DeBruin

The attorney for Joshua Ziminski, who had his bond increased Monday after an alleged incident outside the Kenosha County Court House, filed a motion Tuesday to return the bond to its original amount.

That drama may soon may play itself out.

Burlington defense attorney Mike Barth is seeking the lowering of the bond, which Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder raised from $1,000 to $14,000. Barth wants it lowered because of what he says is a “money grab” by witness and Kenosha photographer Nathan DeBruin.

DeBruin was called to testify in what was supposed to be the first day of a trial Monday for Ziminski, charged with felony arson and a misdemeanor count of dangerous use of a weapon during the riots in Downtown Kenosha in August 2020.

Ziminski, 36, of Racine and now in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, allegedly approached DeBruin as the two walked toward the courthouse Monday morning as jury selection was to begin. DeBruin had with him an enlarged photograph of the alleged arson that is believed to show Ziminski.

As of Wednesday morning, there had been no date set for Schroeder to hear the motion, and there are no new charges filed against Ziminski.

In his motion, Barth said that DeBruin is attempting to gain financially through a “crowd sourcing” page. On that site, www.givesendgo.com/Photochad, Barth said that DeBruin has raised $44,856 of his $60,000 goal.

According to information on the site, it was launched after DeBruin had been served a subpoena to testify in both the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the pending case against Ziminski. It was labeled as an attempt to help him cover a number of costs he had incurred.

In Barth’s opinion, that funding account should have come to light.

“Basically, it looks like Mr. DeBruin is using it as a ‘grift,’” Barth said by telephone Tuesday. “(For) $45,000, you think someone would lie and fabricate? Quite frankly, he’s gotten over $45,000. He is using this to get funded.”

Terry Rose, DeBruin’s attorney, responded to the motion by telephone Tuesday and said the two issues — DeBruin’s funding attempt and the alleged intimidation — are separate things.

“I think Attorney Barth is just throwing out a red herring,” Rose said. “The fact of the matter is, the (funding) page or not, is that this is what Ziminski did. Whether or not there is a (page) has nothing to do with it.

“There’s no point in even responding to it. You don’t do these things on the courthouse steps. Why did he do that? That is the question. Why did Ziminski do that? Because he wanted to intimidate him. He wanted to have DeBruin be unclear about his testimony.”

Rose said his client will testify to what he saw that night in August and to the identity of Ziminski in the photograph.

“He took a photograph of the fella,” Rose said. “He will say, ‘I saw him there, here is the photograph.’ Barth can argue anything he wants to about that point. He can argue that it’s not his client.

“I welcome Mike Barth’s motion. I welcome Ziminski’s testimony, and I will say this again, we will not be intimidated by Ziminski, in jail or out of jail.”

Called to testify

Speaking on the “Good Lawgic” podcast on YouTube on Monday night, DeBruin described what happened.

“(Ziminski) said, ‘Let me see the that photo,’” DeBruin explained. “At first I was so focused on what was going to happen inside, that it didn’t even register (with) me. I kind of just waved the photo and it clicked to me. I just started immediately walking in. He was like, ‘I know you’re not a lawyer.’”

DeBruin said after he cleared courthouse security, he found Rose and relayed to him what had happened.

“I began trying to tell him what was going on,” he said. “But I was literally shaking.”

Rose said he will not stand for intimidation of his client.

“The defendant on the courthouse steps has no right to see exhibits or hail some witness such as Mr. DeBruin (and) say, ‘Let me see that picture,’” Rose said. “What if he got into a fight about it or an argument about it and attempted to destroy it?

“... It was an act of intimidation and an attempt to frighten DeBruin. I will say this to Ziminski: ‘We will not be frightened by you or anybody else.’”

Barth, who was in the courtroom and unaware of what may have transpired outside, said he was caught off-guard by the allegation.

“I got ambushed,” he said. “Mr. Rose asked to speak to the judge. He wouldn’t tell me what it was about. So, ultimately, we’re getting close to noon, and then (Rose) starts going off about Mr. DeBruin feeling threatened by (Ziminski), and he had a video that he was showing that he claimed was from (the confrontation).”

Barth said his client continues to claim he didn’t intimidate DeBruin.

“What (Ziminski) was saying (in court) is he didn’t threaten him,” Barth said. “All you see (on the video) is my guy walk behind him for about a second.”

Prosecutors filed the arson charge against Ziminski after a video allegedly showed him tossing a match into a dumpster and then asking the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread, according to the criminal complaint.

The misdemeanor gun charged arose after authorities determined Ziminski had fired a “warning shot” on Aug. 25, 2020, just before Kyle Rittenhouse, who was in the same area, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.

