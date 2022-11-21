NFL: Broncos waive Kenosha native Gordon

The Denver Broncos waived running back and Kenosha native Melvin Gordon III on Monday following a fumble during the team's 22-16 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Gordon, a graduate of Bradford High School, fumbled on a third and one rushing attempt at the Raiders' one-yard line prior to halftime on Sunday. The Broncos recovered the fumble but were forced to settle for a field goal. It was Gordon's fifth fumble of the season. The Broncos have recovered all but two of his fumbles.

Gordon has rushed for 318 yards and two touchdowns and has 541 total yards this season.

He has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns and has 8,929 total yards and 69 total touchdowns in eight NFL seasons. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. He was in his third season as a member of the Broncos.

Broncos running back Chase Edmonds, who was acquired by the team before the trade deadline from the Miami Dolphins, suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday's game against the Raiders and is expected to miss "a few weeks," according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Broncos roster currently features veteran running backs Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack on the team's depth chart following the decision to waive Gordon.