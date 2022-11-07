NFL: Colts fire Reich, hire Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed so now team owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name — former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday.

The Colts made both announcements about one hour apart Monday.

They come less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in team history.

Colts officials have scheduled an evening news conference to address the decision.

Saturday's only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school and he's served most recently as a team consultant and ESPN commentator. He's a member of Indy's Ring of Honor, played a key role in helping reach an agreement to settle the 2011 NFL lockout and has been a fixture in the Indy community since his rookie season in 1999.

For the Colts (3-5-1), the past few weeks have been a whirlwind.

Reich announced he was benching 2016 league MVP and longtime veteran Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger two weeks ago.

Last Tuesday, Reich fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though Reich was calling the plays. General manager Chris Ballard also sent running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo just before last week's trade deadline.

Now Reich is out in the first midseason coaching change Irsay has made since taking over as owner 25 years ago.

Irsay uncharacteristically declined to take questions following a dismal performance Sunday in which the Colts produced just 121 total yards and 43 net passing yards, the lowest single-game totals by Indy since 1997 against Seattle.

The hope is that Saturday can find a solution to Indy's most glaring problem, an offensive line that has allowed a league-high 35 sacks in nine games. It had been one of the league's top units from 2018 through last season but has been in flux most of this season.