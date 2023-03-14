The New York Jets agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Allen Lazard on a four-year, $44 million contract on Tuesday, according to a report by theScore.com.

The move reunites Lazard, 27, with former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who now holds the same position with the Jets following a one-year tenure as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 before the Packers signed the receiver off of the Jaguars' practice squad late that season.

Lazard has played 57 games in his career with 169 receptions for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.