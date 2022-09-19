NFL Notes: Bucs WR Evans suspended after Saints skirmish

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in a scuffle that resulted in him and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the Buccaneers-Saints game.

The NFL said Monday that Evans violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules by knocking Lattimore to the ground when the Buccaneers star intervened in a confrontation that initially involved Lattimore and Bucs teammates Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.

“After a play had ended, you were walking toward your sidelines. When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation,” league vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter informing Evans of the discipline.

“You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams,” the letter said. “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Evans, who can appeal the decision, was suspended for next Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.

It’s not the first suspension of Evans’ career. The other, a one-game ban in 2017, also involved Evans knocking Lattimore to the ground during a Bucs-Saints matchup at the Superdome.

Police look into fan hitting Murray

Police in Las Vegas said Monday they’re investigating allegations that a fan in the stands struck Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray amid celebrations of Arizona’s 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders.

Murray was high-fiving front-row spectators at Allegiant Stadium following Byron Murphy Jr.’s game-ending fumble return on Sunday when a man appeared to reach out and smack Murray in the face with an open hand.

Video showed Murray appear stunned, but not injured, then attempt to identify the attacker in the mostly happy crowd.

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”

Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton referred any questions about the incident to Las Vegas police.

Murray had an outstanding game, leading the Cardinals (1-1) to two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime.

The victory was Arizona’s first since Murray agreed to a $230.5 million, five-year contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.