NFL notes: Cowboys moving on without Prescott

Dak Prescott joined both his tackles and his tight end on the list of season-ending injuries for the Dallas offense when the star quarterback fractured his ankle in a gruesome scene against the New York Giants.
The emotional setback added to the challenge of trying to make the playoffs in coach Mike McCarthy’s first season, although the rally for a 37-34 victory behind backup Andy Dalton vaulted the Cowboys (2-3) to first place in the struggling NFC East.
“I know how much this means to him and how much being out there for this team means for him,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said of Prescott. “So, it’s hard. But all we can do right now is support him. We just gotta support ‘4’ and make sure he is good, and go out there and win ballgames for him.”
Prescott had surgery for a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle and the team said he was expected to be released from a hospital Monday. The two-time Pro Bowler's lower leg got caught under New York defensive back Logan Ryan on a tackle at the end of a 9-yard run.
Left tackle Tyron Smith is out for the year with a neck issue after playing just two games, and right tackle La’el Collins never saw the field before needing season-ending hip surgery. Tight end Blake Jarwin tore a knee ligament in the opener.
The Dallas defense has been plagued by injuries as well, the latest being defensive tackle Trysten Hill possibly out for the season after sustaining what McCarthy called a serious knee injury against the Giants.
BROWNS: Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield only injured his ribs in Sunday's win over Indianapolis , a victory that pushed surprising Cleveland to 4-1 for the first time in 26 years.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Mayfield is “sore” but that his injury is specific to the ribs. After getting X-rays, the third-year QB had mentioned his right wrist as taking a hit.
Stefanski seems optimistic that Mayfield, who was checked in the medical tent during the fourth quarter, will play next Sunday when the Browns (4-1) visit unbeaten Pittsburgh (4-0). Cleveland has lost 16 straight games at Heinz Field.
The Browns’ secondary took another hit as safety Ronnie Harrison, who returned an interception for a touchdown on Sunday, was placed in concussion protocol. Harrison started for Karl Joseph after he injured his hamstring in practice last week.
Also, Stefanski said cornerback Greedy Williams will be placed on injured reserve with a nerve injury in his shoulder.
FALCONS: Atlanta named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach on Monday after firing Dan Quinn.
Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first season as defensive coordinator.
The Falcons fired Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Falcons owner Arthur Blank also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff.
When firing Quinn and Dimitroff, the Falcons announced team president Rich McKay would take control of football operations on an interim basis and also assist Blank in the search for a full-time coach and general manager.
Morris could become a candidate for the full-time job if the Falcons, who play at Minnesota on Sunday, can revive their season.
BILLS-TITANS: The NFL's ranks of undefeated teams should thin by one Tuesday night when the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans finally meet in a rescheduled game.
If testing and COVID-19 allows.
The Bills (4-0) have only had their schedule disrupted as they try to continue their best start in years. The Titans (3-0) have become pariahs while dealing with the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak that kept them out of their own building much of the past two weeks with 24 players and personnel testing positive.
The Bills beat the Raiders 30-23 last week. This franchise hasn't won five straight since 2004, and another win would give Buffalo its best start since 1991 when that team went to a Super Bowl.
