NFL Notes: Rhule gets fired by the Panthers after rough start

The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season.

Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.

Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. The 53-year-old Wilks spent one year as Arizona’s coach in 2018, going 3-13.

The Panthers also fired two of Rhule’s longtime assistants, defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the moves had not been announced. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.

Watson returns to Browns training facility

Deshaun Watson was back among his teammates, doing things he may once have taken for granted.

Cleveland's franchise quarterback is still almost two months away from playing for the Browns, but took a major step Monday.

Watson returned to the team's training facility for the first time since August, when he began serving his 11-game NFL suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy following sexual misconduct allegations.

He'd been banned since Aug. 30 after agreeing to a settlement with the league over accusations of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions made by two dozen women in Texas when he played for Houston.

The three-time Pro Bowler can now attend team meetings, interact with coaches and participate in Cleveland’s game planning. He’s also free to work out in the weight room, but he’s not eligible to practice until Nov. 14.

High ankle sprain to sideline Mayfield

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain and is expected to miss several games, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person, who said Mayfield is expected to get a second opinion, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not yet released details of the injury.

The NFL Network was first to report the news.

P.J. Walker is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Last year's starting quarterback Sam Darnold remains on injured reserve after he suffered a high ankle sprain in the preseason and is still several weeks away from being able to return.

Mayfield was injured in the first half of Carolina’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.