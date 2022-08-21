 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicholas A. & Susan L. Pulera mark their 60th wedding anniversary

Nicholas A. and Susan L. Pulera of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25.

Nicholas Pulera and Susan Brown lived in the same neighborhood and met in 1951. They were married on Aug. 25, 1962, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church by Father Casimir Kasparek.

They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have three children: Steven Pulera Sr., of Kenosha; Brian Pulera, of Kenosha; and Gerald Pulera, of Arizonia. They have two grandchildren.

Nick worked at Outboard Marine for 33 years retired in 1996. Susan worked at the Barber Shop Quartet Society retiring in 1998.

Nick is presently involved with raising money for our wounded warriors.

Their advice for a happy and successful marriage? Faith in God, love, trust, much patience and support from family and friends.

