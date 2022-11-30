Nicholas Jay Steinke, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges probation and parole.
Woodman’s Market, 7145 120th Ave., was evacuated and closed Tuesday afternoon for over an hour as dozens of law enforcement officials from sev…
Fans attending Wisconsin's game against Wake Forest were asked to shelter in place following the conclusion of the game out of precaution.
It wasn't until the woman got home at the end of the day that she was met by police officers, who told her the patient was her 17-year-old daughter, Montana.
Two from Kenosha are facing numerous criminal charges for their allegedly violent actions following a vehicle accident on Roosevelt Road on Friday.
BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol will hold its annual "Holiday Gnome Hunt" in December, all month long in Bristol Woods.
Last week, a tree as old as the United States itself came down in front of the First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St.
After more than 20 years, the Soup Depot, 2731 18th St., served its last meal Wednesday, giving away soup, burgers, fries and more for free as…
The UW Board of Regents gave short notice for a Sunday afternoon meeting to consider contracts for the new Badgers coach.
The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree will kick off an evening of festivities for the annual Lightin’ Up celebration downtown o…
"There is something mind-boggling about it," the twins' father said. "In a sense, they're our oldest children, even though they're our smallest children."
