No. 18 Wisconsin eager for opener: 'It feels like Christmas'

MADISON — Wisconsin has a new guy running the offense and new faces all over the defense as the Badgers attempt to avoid a repeat of last season’s September struggles.

The 18th-ranked Badgers’ season opener against Illinois State on Saturday marks the debut of former Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator. Wisconsin may need more production from its offense early on because the Badgers must replace eight of their top 10 tacklers from last season.

Outside linebacker Nick Herbig can’t wait to see what happens.

“Man, it feels like Christmas,” said Herbig, the top returning tackler from a defense that allowed the fewest yards per game and yards per play of any team last season.

Wisconsin wants to avoid a repeat of last season, when the Badgers lost three of their first four games before recovering to win eight of their last nine. The Badgers have a different kind of season opener this time around.

Rather than opening against Big Ten rival Penn State, the Badgers are facing a Football Championship Subdivision foe. The Badgers insist that won’t alter their approach.

“I don’t care if we’re facing Ohio State, I don’t care if we’re facing Illinois State,” defensive tackle Keeanu Benton said. “I’m going to prepare myself the same way no matter who we face.”

Illinois State is playing a Big Ten team for the first time since 2016, when the Missouri Valley Conference program defeated Northwestern 9-7 on a field goal as time expired.

The Redbirds reached the FCS quarterfinals as recently as 2019 but are coming off a 4-7 season.

“I think we have really good leadership,” said Illinois State coach Brock Spack, who is entering his 14th season. “This team’s much better that way than it was a year ago. Our passing game’s improved.”

On the run

Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen is back after rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns as a 17-year-old freshman last season. He leads a backfield that also features Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo, who are healthy again after injuries ended their 2021 seasons prematurely.

Illinois State returns Cole Mueller, who rushed for 977 yards and gained 5.2 yards per carry last season.

Matching up again

Spack’s Big Ten background gives him plenty of familiarity with Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst.

Chryst was Wisconsin’s co-offensive coordinator or offensive coordinator from 2005-11. Spack was a defensive coordinator at Purdue on Joe Tiller’s staff from 1997-2008.

Engram’s debut

Engram arrives at Wisconsin after spending eight seasons as an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens, the last three as tight ends coach. He had worked on Chryst’s staff at Pittsburgh from 2012-13 as wide receivers coach.

Engram says he will be working from the booth on Saturday.

Who’s next at QB

If Wisconsin puts this game out of reach in the second half, it will be interesting to see which player steps in for starting quarterback Graham Mertz.

Projected backup Chase Wolf is out indefinitely with an injured right leg. None of the Badgers’ other quarterbacks — Deacon Hill, Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe — has taken a snap in a college game.

Chryst and Engram haven’t said which player would serve as Mertz’s main backup.

Offensive line changes

Wisconsin has a new look and new coach on the offensive line.

Jack Nelson has moved from right guard to left tackle. Tyler Beach has shifted from left tackle to left guard. The new right guard is Michael Furtney. The starting right tackle is Riley Mahlman, who appeared in just one game as a freshman last season.

The new offensive line coach is Bob Bostad, back in a familiar spot after coaching Wisconsin’s inside linebackers from 2017-21. Bostad previously was Wisconsin’s offensive line coach from 2008-11.

What’s at stake?

Wisconsin is trying to start on a better note after dropping three of its first four games last season, including a 16-10 home loss to Penn State in its opener. Illinois State is attempting to have a two-game winning streak over Big Ten opponents after winning 9-7 at Northwestern in 2016. The Redbirds have lost all eight of their other matchups with Big Ten teams.

Key matchup

Wisconsin’s running game vs. Illinois State’s run defense: Illinois State’s chances of staying in the game depends on whether it can avoid getting rolled over by Wisconsin’s high-powered rushing attack. Braelon Allen is an Associated Press All-America second-team selection who rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He’s joined by Chez Mellusi, who ran for 815 yards in nine games last season before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. Isaac Guerendo, also back from a season-ending injury, brings breakaway speed to Wisconsin’s backfield. Illinois State’s defense is led by linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh, a preseason first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference selection.

Players to watch

Illinois State: RB Cole Mueller rushed for 977 yards last season and ranked 20th among all FCS players with 88.8 yards rushing per game. He ranked second in MVC freshman of the year balloting last season.

Wisconsin: LB Nick Herbig is another preseason AP All-America second-team selection. He collected 14 ½ tackles for loss and nine sacks last season while helping Wisconsin allow the fewest yards per game or yards per play of any Football Bowl Subdivision team.

Facts & figures

This game marks the debut of Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, the former Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach and the father of Badgers receiver Dean Engram. … Herbig, Keeanu Benton and defensive end Isaiah Mullens are the only Wisconsin players back on defense who started the majority of the Badgers’ games last season. … Wisconsin went 9-4 and beat Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl last season. Illinois State went 4-7. … Illinois State has three wins over FBS teams under Brock Spack, who is entering his 14th season as the Redbirds’ coach. Illinois State beat Eastern Michigan in 2012 and Colorado State in 2018 as well as producing that 2016 upset of Northwestern.