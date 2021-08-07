Norman P. Siler to be honored at Arbor Day program on Monday at Kenosha park

The City of Kenosha is planning an Arbor Day commemoration for the late Norman P. Siler.

A sugar maple tree will be planted in his honor on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Pennoyer Park.

Siler died on March 22, 2019, at the age of 74. He served in the United States Air Force as a weather observer in the Air Defense Command from 1965-1968. Following his service, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He then worked from 1970 to 1987 in a variety of positions at Chicago & Northwestern Transportation Company, including brakeman, conductor, ultrasonic rail inspector and chief operator of a track geometry measuring system.

Siler later worked as a Kenosha Area Transit service attendant and he served on the Transit Commission from August 2017 until the time of his death.

Siler’s Arbor Day program was delayed so his family members could travel to Wisconsin to attend the program. The public also is welcome to attend the program.

Earlier this year, the city honored four community leaders who died in 2020 and two others who died in 2019 during Arbor Day Commemoration programs. Those honored included: Robert R. Bonn, Cynthia G. Fredericksen, Ray Forgianni, Ralph J. Tenuta, Bea Lundren and Sen. John Maurer.