North Beach victims shot were teens, 20-year-old

RACINE — While protesters chanted about a mile away at the courthouse Tuesday evening, across town at North Beach an unrelated act of violence left five people shot.

Three of the five who were shot were teens under 18, according to Racine Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. The adult victims were 18 and 20 years old.

While tensions are high throughout the city, the shooting did not appear to have any correlation to the recent protests in the city, according to police.

All five victims were initially transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, no fatalities had been reported, but several victims remained in serious condition. Two were transported on Tuesday evening to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Police have not released the names of the victims.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, no one was in custody for the shooting. Police were actively investigating.

One man, who was on Michigan Boulevard at the time of the shooting, but declined to give his name, said he saw a group in the parking lot near North Beach.