North Beach victims shot were teens, 20-year-old

RACINE — While protesters chanted about a mile away at the courthouse Tuesday evening, across town at North Beach an unrelated act of violence left five people shot.
Three of the five who were shot were teens under 18, according to Racine Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby. The adult victims were 18 and 20 years old.
While tensions are high throughout the city, the shooting did not appear to have any correlation to the recent protests in the city, according to police.
All five victims were initially transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, no fatalities had been reported, but several victims remained in serious condition. Two were transported on Tuesday evening to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Police have not released the names of the victims.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, no one was in custody for the shooting. Police were actively investigating.
One man, who was on Michigan Boulevard at the time of the shooting, but declined to give his name, said he saw a group in the parking lot near North Beach.
A dispute occurred in the parking lot and multiple people started jumping on top of a truck. The truck then sped off and smashed into a Jeep. At some point, someone started randomly spraying bullets at people.
When the news of the shooting first came across police radios at 7:20 p.m., there was an initial report of a “mass casualty” and dozens of squads and ambulances raced to the beach area. Police quickly taped off the parking lot near the Kids Cove playground, the parking lot where the shooting reportedly took place, and began questioning witnesses. As news spread, many flocked to the beach to learn what was going on and multiple verbal confrontations occurred with people yelling at each other about “black lives matter” and “all lives matter.”
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the incidents. Any witnesses, or citizens with information can call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
