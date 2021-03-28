Nosco consolidating production in Pleasant Prairie

Business growth does not always come easy. For some companies it can take years of planning and reworking that plan many times over.

Nosco Inc., a packaging provider for the pharmaceutical and personal care industries, has wanted to relocate to Wisconsin since 2015. Headquartered in Gurnee, Ill., the company wanted to grow its business. It was running out of space and desperately needed to consolidate operations into one location.

At one point, Nosco, a subsidiary of Holden Industries Inc., considered buying land and building its own facility. But it has finally made the move to a 172,279-square-foot facility in Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park, 11200 88th Ave. It has a long-term lease, made renovations, invested in new equipment and is looking to be in the facility later this spring and in full operation by June. The site also will house Nosco’s graphic services, solutions engineering and administrative staffs. Its facilities in Gurnee and Bridgeview, Ill., will remain open, but the company will close its Waukegan location.

Nosco, which serves 400 customers in the healthcare industry, expects to have nearly 300 employees in the new facility. Company President Craig Curran said 80% of its production is for the healthcare industry. It also makes test kits and some products related to COVID-19.