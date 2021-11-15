Not as cold in Kenosha on Tuesday

It won’t be as cold today as a cold weather system out of Canada begins to move out southeast Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service forecast for Kenosha calls for skies that are partly sunny, with highs in the lower 50s, and southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

The forecast ahead includes:

Tuesday night: Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain showers early in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday night: Colder. Mostly cloudy through around midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy through around midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 40

