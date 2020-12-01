Oates: Packers show progress running the ball — stopping the rush, not so much

True, the Bears were reeling after a 5-1 start, mainly because they have the most unproductive offense in the NFL. But they still have a strong defense filled with fast, physical playmakers. LaFleur said last week the Bears have "the best defensive unit we’ve played." They also welcomed the return of starting running back David Montgomery from injury, making them more dangerous on the ground.

Entering the game, the Packers were at the point where they needed to prove their football manhood against a tough opponent by running the ball and stopping the run, two things they have done sporadically this season. That is doubly important because the calendar will flip to December this week, increasing the likelihood of games where the weather plays a significant role and the more physical team usually has an advantage.

So what happened? The Packers dispelled at least some of the criticisms leveled against them in a 41-25 victory over the Bears at Lambeau Field, handing Chicago its fifth straight loss.

The Packers ran the ball very effectively against a Bears defense that was missing Akiem Hicks, a 347-pound wrecking ball in the middle of the line. However, they also gave up more than 100 yards to Montgomery, a total that might have climbed even higher had the Bears not been forced to pass after falling behind by 24 points in the second quarter.